HELENA — Tom White of Bozeman sped out to a first-round lead at the Men's Senior State Golf Tournament on Tuesday, firing a 67.
White's score gave him a four-stroke cushion over a trio tied for second place, including Missoula's Ron Ramsbacher, Helena's Mike Majors and Craig Hurlbert of Rollins, each with a 71.
Next was a log-jam at 72, with a four-way tie for fifth, between Timothy Haas and Lee Levine, both of Bozeman; Billings' Peter Benson; and Daniel Mahoney of Butte.
Last year's champion, Brett Bennyhoff of Great Falls, is 11 shots out of the lead, at 78.
The tourney is being hosted by Green Meadow Country Club, Fox Ridge Golf Course and Bill Roberts Golf Course this year, with more than 325 golfers competing in four different age groups, 55 and older.
The event continues Wednesday and Thursday, with championship groups playing on the Green Meadow course at 9 a.m. Thursday to decide the champions.