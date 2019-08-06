BILLINGS — Former Hamilton resident Craig Hurlbert is one of three players sharing the lead after the first round of the Montana State Seniors Golf Tournament Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Course, Laurel Golf Club and Yellowstone Country Club.
All players ages 55 and above rotate through three courses as the players are grouped by handicap.
Hurlbert, who now lives in Texas, shares the lead with Dave Eames and Jerry Pearsall of Billings after all carded identical scores of 5-under 67 at Lake Hills. Defending champion Tommy White of Bozeman is one stroke back at 68 (-4).
Gene Walsh of Anaconda posted an even-par round of 72, followed by Jim Gallup of Billings and Gregg Morstein of Dillon each at 73 (+1). Morstein is playing in his first seniors event after turning 55 recently.
Play resumes Wednesday with round two beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the three host courses.
Missoulian staff