Sentinel grad Ramsbacher wins Frontier Conference golf championship

Missoula product Sean Ramsbacher enjoyed his finest moment as a college golfer Wednesday at BanBury Golf Course in Eagle, Idaho.
The Montana Tech junior took medalist honors in the Frontier Conference Championship, using a gallant comeback before sealing the deal in a playoff.
"I am so incredibly proud of him and the way he battled back from eight shots back mid-round to force the playoff," said Orediggers coach Sean Ryan said. "He's a tremendous golfer and an even better kid and I couldn't be happier for him."
Trailing five strokes after nine holes, Ramsbacher clawed his way back firing four birdies on the back nine. The Missoula Sentinel grad tied the score on 17 with a birdie. Rocky Mountain College's Haydn Driver and Ramsbacher both birdied 18 to push the tournament to a playoff.
Both birdied the first hole, setting the stage for the dramatic finish. Driver putted long off the green and bogeyed the second hole. Ramsbacher finished with a three-foot par for the title.
"Just a great feeling to win that tournament," Ramsbacher told the Missoulian. "The course was playing really tough and it was whoever kept the most level-headed, because there were some big scores to be had.
"I definitely had winning out of the mindset going into my seventh hole after taking a quad to go eight down. I just thought I have to do something to come back, so I might as well hit driver and go for things. It just started working from hole 12 on."
Ramsbacher finished with a score of 229 (+15). The Frontier Conference individual title is a second straight for the Oredgger men's golf team. Sean Benson won in 2019.
"It really shows the quality golfers we have in this program that we've gone back-to-back with men's individual conference champions."
With the win, Ramsbacher earned a berth in the NAIA Men's Golf Championship at TPC Deer Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Rocky Mountain College took the team title finishing 12 strokes ahead of the Orediggers with a 917 (+65). Tech finished with a team score of 929 (+77).
Claire Wright from Rocky won the women's individual title with a final score of 240 (+27). Tanna Campbell finished in second place with a 251 (+38). Campbell's second place finish is the highest by an Oredigger women's golfer in school history.
Carroll College won the women's team title with a final score of 1,078 (+226).
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 13 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.