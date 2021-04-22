Sentinel grad Ramsbacher wins Frontier Conference golf championship

Missoula product Sean Ramsbacher enjoyed his finest moment as a college golfer Wednesday at BanBury Golf Course in Eagle, Idaho.

The Montana Tech junior took medalist honors in the Frontier Conference Championship, using a gallant comeback before sealing the deal in a playoff.

"I am so incredibly proud of him and the way he battled back from eight shots back mid-round to force the playoff," said Orediggers coach Sean Ryan said. "He's a tremendous golfer and an even better kid and I couldn't be happier for him."

Trailing five strokes after nine holes, Ramsbacher clawed his way back firing four birdies on the back nine. The Missoula Sentinel grad tied the score on 17 with a birdie. Rocky Mountain College's Haydn Driver and Ramsbacher both birdied 18 to push the tournament to a playoff.

Both birdied the first hole, setting the stage for the dramatic finish. Driver putted long off the green and bogeyed the second hole. Ramsbacher finished with a three-foot par for the title.

"Just a great feeling to win that tournament," Ramsbacher told the Missoulian. "The course was playing really tough and it was whoever kept the most level-headed, because there were some big scores to be had.