HAMILTON — Inside the Hamilton Boxing Club on the wall is a list of 11 rules club president and boxing coach Bret Taggart expects his junior boxers to follow. Oddly enough, they don't specifically pertain specifically to the boxers' bouts between the ropes.
But ahead of the April 12-13 Montana State Junior Olympic boxing tournament held at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds, Taggart's rules most likely will be repeated to his combatants so as to remember what they're fighting for in two weekends.
"I’m much more concerned about kids following those rules than I am about kids being the best boxer in the world," Taggart said Tuesday, 10 days before the boxing event that's expected to bring anywhere from 75-150 junior boxers from around the state to Hamilton, according to Taggart. "If they come to my gym and train for four or five years and they’re just an OK boxer, but they’re a really good with the rules on the wall about being a good citizen, person and help others, then my job is done."
Those rules are as follows: 1. Be respectful; 2. Compete with yourself; 3. Show up; 4. Be prepared; 5. You are part of a team; 6. Take care; 7. No fighting (outside the gym); 8. No bullying; 9. No dummies (in regards to school work); 10. Trouble outside the gym means trouble inside; 11. Help out.
That's a bit to remember, but they all boil down to a basic premise of self discipline and respect.
"...I’m trying to get the word out that what we’re doing at the boxing club, it’s a lot more than about teaching people to box."
With that said, there is the actual event that promises to deliver some exciting matches among some of the dozen-plus boxers Taggart has in his program. He pointed to a match bout between 16-year-old Darby junior Bryson Kearney and Canadian National Champion Janick Lacroix that is slated for the Montana State Junior Olympic tournament.
Being a match bout, it won't decide whether or not Kearney — ranked 7th in the nation for his age group at 165 pounds, per teamusa.org's boxing rankings — advances to the regional tournament.
But it will give Kearney another crack at Lacroix, who beat Kearney at the Montana State Silver Glove boxing card last December by decision.
"I'm pretty excited about it, I've been training way harder," Kearney said. "I just didn't have the wind that I do now — I've been training seven days a week."
Coach Taggart plugged the match on Friday night at the state Junior Olympics as must-see.
"The last time I watched those two fight, you would have thought that was an Olympic boxing match," Taggart said of the Kearney-Lacroix fight. "It was incredible. I have a feeling it’s going to get pretty loud the first night."
Other matches will specifically decide who advances to a Junior Olympic regional tournament and will play out with two matches over the two days as fighters can only compete once in a 24-hour period during the tournament-style bracket for each weight group.
"This is basically the first step to getting to Nationals," Taggart said. "If you’re in the top couple competitors in your age group there, there’s a good chance you’ll get invited to the Olympic (team). This is the first tournament."
There are other special events at the two-day tournament, including autographs for the junior boxers from former Montana professional boxer Davey Montana and an auction to help raise funds for the Hamilton Eagles Boxing Club.
"We operate as a nonprofit," coach Taggart said. "All of our coaches and staff are volunteers and basically we don’t charge the kids anything on a monthly basis, they just have to pay their $70 insurance. It's something that’s available to all the kids out there."
Action starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday with admission costing $10. Kids under 7 get in for free.