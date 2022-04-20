Hamilton's Cole, Mission-Arlee-Charlo's Crawford are Republic Services Athletes of Week

Hamilton's Lane Cole and Mission-Arlee-Charlo's Jerny Crawford were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Cole won the boys 800-meter run in the weather-shortened Missoula County Public Schools Invitational track meet on April 16. His mark of 1:58.76 beat second-place Henry Ballinger of Helena Capital by less than a second.

Crawford had a single, double and inside-the-park home run in a blowout softball win at Plains on April 12. She also collected two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

