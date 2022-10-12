Hamilton's Hughes, Whitefish's Ridgeway are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Hannah Hughes of Hamilton and Fynn Ridgeway of Whitefish were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Hughes scored five goals in leading her team to a shutout win at Frenchtown last Thursday. The sophomore forward was a catalyst in the Broncs' undefeated run in league play.

Ridgeway scored seven touchdowns and piled up 450 yards of offense in a 48-39 home win over Libby last Friday. His touchdown run with 7:45 left put Whitefish up 42-39, and the QB added another score with 2 minutes left.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.