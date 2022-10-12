 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hamilton's Hughes, Whitefish's Ridgeway are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

  • 0
Athletes of the Week logo

Hannah Hughes of Hamilton and Fynn Ridgeway of Whitefish were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Hughes scored five goals in leading her team to a shutout win at Frenchtown last Thursday. The sophomore forward was a catalyst in the Broncs' undefeated run in league play.

Ridgeway scored seven touchdowns and piled up 450 yards of offense in a 48-39 home win over Libby last Friday. His touchdown run with 7:45 left put Whitefish up 42-39, and the QB added another score with 2 minutes left.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

People are also reading…

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pro Football Challenge: FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz makes his Week 6 NFL picks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News