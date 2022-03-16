Hamilton's Magness, Flathead's Moore voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

Hamilton's Asher Magness and Kalispell Flathead's Kennedy Moore were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Magness scored 21 points in leading his team past Glendive in the State A tournament in Missoula. With the win, the Broncs earned a berth in the consolation final, where they lost to Polson despite 18 points and five rebounds by Magness.

Moore scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in leading the Bravettes to a win over Missoula Sentinel in the consolation final at the State AA tourney in Billings. Moore scored 21 points in helping her team earn a spot in the third-place game with a win over Billings West.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0