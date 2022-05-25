Hellgate boys, girls tennis doubles teams are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Hellgate's Bailee Sayler, Laine Banziger, Cyrus Kiely and Miles Schroeder were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Sayler and Banziger won the girls doubles title at the Western AA divisional tennis tournament last week. They defeated Big Sky’s Kadyn Easter and Amber Williams 6-1, 6-2 in the finals after beating fellow Knights Ashley Young and Moana Massey 6-0, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Kiely and Schroeder won the boys doubles title at the Western AA divisional tennis tournament last week. They scored a 6-4, 6-1 win over Sentinel’s Joseph Opitz and Cooper Elliott in the title game after toughing out a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory earlier in the day in the semifinals.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through noon on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.