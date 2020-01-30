Hellgate's Davis, Loyola's Pratt voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Missoula Hellgate girls basketball player Keke Davis and Loyola Sacred Heart boys basketball player Parker Pratt were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Davis scored a game-high 16 points off the bench to lead the Knights in a 59-47 road win over Butte last week.

Pratt hit a buzzer-beating shot in overtime to give the Rams a 70-69 win over Arlee in a battle of Western 6-B teams last week.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Friday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0