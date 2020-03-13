Hellgate's Sayler, Missoula Bruins' Nelson voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Missoula Bruins boys hockey player Bransen Nelson and Hellgate girls basketball player Bailee Sayler were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Nelson had a goal and two assists at the club hockey state championship last week and was named to the all-state first team.

Sayler scored a team-high 16 points as the Knights rallied in the fourth quarter to beat three-time defending state champ Helena and qualify for the state tournament.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

