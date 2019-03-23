Colin Harper, a Missoula Hellgate sophomore, will compete in the U16 National Alpine Skiing Championships this week in Breckenridge, Colorado.
The event brings together the top ski racers aged 14 and 15 from across the country. Harper will be skiing in the slalom, giant alalom, and super-G events.
To qualify, Harper competed in 14 races held across Montana between December and March. Results from these races earned him an invitation to the USSA Western Region Alpine Skiing Championships, held recently in Sun Valley, Idaho. There, he competed against the top U16 ski racers from across the Western states.
Based on his results in Sun Valley, he was selected as one of 19 boys from the Western states to participate in the National Championships. Harper is a member of the Whitefish Mountain Race Team.
Missoulian staff