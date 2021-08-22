 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hellgate to induct second class into hall of fame
0 Comments
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Hellgate to induct second class into hall of fame

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hellgate logo

Hellgate logo

Missoula Hellgate will recognize the newest members of its athletic hall of fame in a banquet on Sept. 18 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

The event will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., with dinner to follow. Donations may be made and tickets ($40) may be purchased at hk-hall-of-fame.myevent.com or at the athletic office at Hellgate High School.

The hall of fame recognizes and honors Hellgate athletes, coaches, teams and sports contributors for their achievements and/or contributions.

The 2021 class consists of eight athletes, two coaches and a contributor.

Here is a look at the inductees:

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News