Hellgate to induct second class into hall of fame

Hellgate inductees

Vicki Brown: Brown coached at Hellgate from 1974 to 2005. She directed the volleyball, basketball, track and Softball programs. For 25 years she served as the volleyball coach, leading her team to a state title in 1993. Her teams were state runner-up twice.

Eric Hays: Hays has coached boys basketball, girls basketball, golf and softball at Hellgate. He has had a combined 47 seasons coaching. As a basketball coach, Eric’s teams have qualified for the state tournament 38 times. He is the most winning coach in school history.

Sidney Rhinehart: Sid competed in football, basketball and track & field. He won the state championship in the high hurdles in 1966. He also earned first team honors in basketball, including MVP of the AA tournament. He went on to play the Griz before his graduation in 1970.

Blaine Taylor: He competed in football, basketball, and track & field. He held the record for all-time leading scorer at Hellgate for 38 years. He also earned several all-state accolades. Taylor played basketball for the Grizzlies and earned the Naseby Rhinehart award for most inspirational Player. His coaching career included stints at Montana, Stanford and Old Dominion.

Matt Clark: Matt competed in football, basketball and track & field. He was a member of the 1985 state champion basketball team and earned several all-state honors. He played football for the Griz and in the Canadian Football League.

Erin Parks (Keffeler): Erin played volleyball, basketball and tennis. She was a three-time state champion in tennis with her doubles partner, Gwen Watson. She earned all-state honors in volleyball. Erin continued her volleyball career at Montana and also played tennis for the Grizzlies.

Mark Koefelda: Mark was a three-time state champion high jumper. He still holds the school record and held the state record from 1992 to 2017. He competed for Montana State and was Big Sky Conference champion in 1998.

Kristy Hays (Petrino): Kristy competed in volleyball, basketball and softball. Her 1993 volleyball and 1994 basketball teams won state titles and she earned all-state honors. After high school, she played volleyball for Carroll.

David Cromwell: David competed in swimming and golf. He won 10 individual state championships and was a member of the 2002 championship team. After high school, David was a seven-time All-American swimmer at Harvard. He was the first Montana high school swimmer to qualify for USA Swimming National Championships.

Molly Hays (Mellema): Molly competed in volleyball, basketball and softball. She earned all-state accolades and was a member of the state runner-up basketball team in 2003. Molly went on to play basketball for Idaho State before transferring to Montana. She later served as director of women’s basketball at Gonzaga.

Bob Latrielle: Bob served as athletic equipment manager for nine years. At the Ray Rocene Banquet, Bob was awarded the “Old Pro Award.”