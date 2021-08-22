Hellgate to induct second class into hall of fame

Missoula Hellgate will recognize the newest members of its athletic hall of fame in a banquet on Sept. 18 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.
The event will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., with dinner to follow. Donations may be made and tickets ($40) may be purchased at hk-hall-of-fame.myevent.com or at the athletic office at Hellgate High School.
The hall of fame recognizes and honors Hellgate athletes, coaches, teams and sports contributors for their achievements and/or contributions.
The 2021 class consists of eight athletes, two coaches and a contributor.
