Missoula Hellgate's Elliotte Banziger and Polson's Espn Fisher were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Banziger remained undefeated in singles in earning a Western AA divisional tennis title Friday in Butte. The freshman beat Landon Roberts of Missoula Big Sky in the finals, 6-2, 6-1.

Fisher led the Pirates to a state baseball championship as they beat Whitefish in the chipper Saturday in Butte, 10-4. He had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. He also earned the pitching win, striking out nine.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.