Hellgate's Cooney, Charlo's Fryberger voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Missoula Hellgate's Layne Cooney and Charlo's Carlee Fryberger were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Cooney won the shot put and discus in a dual meet against Kalispell Glacier last week. He posted a mark of 42 feet, 11.5 inches in the shot put. His mark in the discus was 119-01.

Fryberger won four events in the Sapphire Twilight Meet in Corvallis last week. She took the 100 in 13.17, the 100 hurdles in 15.44, the 300 hurdles in 49.04 and triple jump in 34-04.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

