Hellgate's Laatsch, Polson's Druyvestein voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Missoula Hellgate's Owen Laatsch and Polson's Katelyne Druyvestein were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Laatsch scored four goals and picked up two assists in leading the Missoula Wild Lacrosse team to a 12-7 win over crosstown foe Spartan Lacrosse last week in Missoula.

Druyvestein earned pitching wins over Corvallis and Lewistown last week. She was also a force at the plate, collecting three hits, including a double and triple, and an RBI in the win over the Blue Devils.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0