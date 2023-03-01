Missoula Hellgate's Chloe Larsen and Eureka's Tristan Butts were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Larsen scored 20 points in leading the Class AA fifth-ranked Knights to a home basketball triumph over Kalispell Flathead last Thursday. Hellgate won by six points, 42-36.

Butts tallied 31 points for the Lions in a Western B divisional game against Florence last Thursday in Anaconda. The Lions were edged out by the Falcons, 74-66.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.