Hellgate's Massey, Bigfork's Farrier are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Moana Massey of Missoula Hellgate and Joseph Farrier of Bigfork were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Massey dished out 28 assists and hammered three aces in a Western AA divisional win over Kalispell Glacier last Thursday. A night later, she was a catalyst for the Knights in a win over Missoula Sentinel that earned her team a berth in divisional finals.

Farrier ran for five touchdowns, including one from 41 yards away, in leading the top-ranked Vikings to a home playoff football win over Glasgow on Saturday. He finished with 155 yards rushing on 23 carries.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.