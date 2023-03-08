Missoula Hellgate's Emma Puiggari and Frenchtown's Noah Gibbs were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Puiggari won her age group in all events and came in second overall in singles competition at the Northern Division Freestyle Mogul Skiing Championships at Snowbowl in late February. She earned a berth in the Junior National Championships.

Gibbs finished first in his age group and overall at the Northern Division Freestyle Mogul Skiing Championships at Snowbowl. He also earned a berth in the Junior National Championships.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.