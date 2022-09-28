Hellgate's Sherrill, Flint Creek's Burden are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Camille Sherrill of Missoula Hellgate and Tyler Burden of Flint Creek were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Sherrill collected 13 kills and 23 digs in leading the Hellgate volleyball team to a five-set home win over Kalispell Flathead on Sept. 22. She also had two aces.

Burden piled up 457 rushing yards on 39 carries in a 34-18 win over Ennis on Sept. 23 in his hometown of Drummond. Burden had all five touchdowns for the Flint Creek Titans.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.