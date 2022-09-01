High school/college sports roundup: Libby's Malyevac wins Frenchtown golf meet with 65

High school golf

Reece Malyevac of Libby fired an impressive score of 65 to earn boys medalist honors in the Frenchtown Invitational Thursday at King Ranch. Jackson Heath of Hamilton was runner-up at 76 and Mason Gotham of Libby third at 81. The Loggers did not have enough golfers for the team competition, which was won by Hamilton at 338.

Katie Lewis of Frenchtown was medalist in the girls division with a score of 76. Emma Hollingsworth of Hamilton was second at 85 and Tayler Hadley of East Helena third at 93. Frenchtown won the team competiton at 379.

In the Corvallis Invitational, Billy Smith of Whitefish and Carson Hupka of Polson shared boys medalist honors with identical scores of 143. Ashley Maki of Polson took girls medalist honors at 83-83-166.

Polson won the boys team race at 615 and the girls team race at 749.

College cross country

Montana opens its 2022 cross country season on Friday in Bozeman, with the Grizzlies running in the MSU Bobcat Twilight. The 5K meet, which will feature athletes from Montana, Montana State and Carroll College, is slated to begin at 7:15 p.m. for the men and 7:35 p.m. for the women.

Montana will be sending eight men and eight women to the meet, and will be coached by new track & field coach Doug Fraley — who will serve as the head cross country coach until a permanent distance coach is hired — and AJ Eckmann, a former Montana student-athlete.

"I've been here for about 8 days, and it's been an absolute blur, but the thing I've been blown away by is how warm the welcome has been, how helpful people have been and how many people who are associated with the program have reached out and wished me luck," Fraley said. "It's been overwhelming in such a good way."

While Fraley is new, the cross country team was in good hands over the summer, being guided by Eckmann and former Colorado distance runner Erin Clark, who both volunteered their time to assist in the transition.

"It was a real pleasant surprise to get here and to see that the groups had been training and that AJ and Erin were so involved," Fraley said. "While it wasn't an ideal situation for those men and women, we're so fortunate that these two volunteers had been holding down the fort."

Among those competing on Friday are six returning women and five returning men.

Beatrix Frissell is Montana's top female returner, placing 37th at the 2021 Big Sky Championships (17:43). Bridget Boyle (73rd), Jaylyn Hallgrimson (79th) and Abby Sherwood (82nd) also competed at last fall's Championships and will run this weekend.

On the men's side, Will Dauenhauer (74th) is the only entry who competed at last year's Big Sky Championships (74th, 26:50). Nathan Carter, Casey Crouch, Rogelio Mares and Brady Woods are all back, after running parts of the 2020 or 2021 seasons.

Montana was picked to finish seventh out of 10 teams in both the men's and women's preseason coaches' polls, which were announced last week by the Big Sky Conference.