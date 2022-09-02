High school sports roundup: Hellgate boys, girls soccer teams stay undefeated

High school soccer

The Missoula Hellgate boys and girls soccer teams moved to 4-0 on Saturday with wins at Kalispell Flathead.

The girls rallied from an early deficit to beat the Bravettes, 3-2. Maizy Miller knotted the score at 1-1 for Hellgate with an assist from Riley Lumpkin in the 34th minute. Lumpkin gave the visitors their first lead on an assist from Carmen Anderson in the 50th minute. Chloe Anderson scored what turned out to be the game-winner on a rebound after her free kick in the 64th minute.

The boys also had to rally from an early deficit. They did in a big way in an 8-1 win over the Braves. Tim Scott and Miles Shefloe each scored two goals for the Knights. Ian Morris, Max Williamson, Tage Olson and Luca Musc also scored. Brady Reed had two assists and Scott, Henry Pierce, Williamson, Olson and Sylvin Lubely each had an assist.

The Loyola boys posted a 1-0 win at Stevensville. Kolbet Schricte scored in the 60th minute on an assist by Luca Dombrowski. Keeper Hudson Kovics made eight saves for the Rams.

High school football

The Loyola Sacred Heart football team fell to 1-1 with a 32-13 loss at Manhattan. No further information was submitted to the Missoulian.

Polson beat Stevensville, 49-0. Jarrett Wilson completed 17 of 25 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns. He also had six rushes for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Hot Springs lost a home heartbreaker to Valier, 19-13, in overtime. The Savage Heat scored their points on a Garth Parker 7-yard touchdown run and a Johnny Waterbury 2-yard pass from Nick McAllister. Jody Page caught a two-point conversion pass from McAllister.

Charlo rolled to a 58-12 win at Arlee. Piedalue scored three touchdowns for the Vikings, including two on runs of 53 and 29 yards and one on a 15-yard interception return. Ostby caught a 26-yard TD pass from O'Neill for Arlee.

Trevor Collins tossed a 78-yard touchdown pass to Kasen Day to give Libby a three-TD lead in the second quarter and the Loggers held off Ronan, 21-12. Cy Stevenson and Jace Deshazer had scoring runs for Libby. Caleb Cheff threw two TD passes to Ted Coffman for Ronan, from 15 and 28 yards out.

Finn Ridgeway ran for two touchdowns and threw for the third as Whitefish rallied from an early 13-0 hold to topple Frenchtown, 24-13. The Broncs jumped to the double-digit first-quarter lead on a 10-yard pass from Eli Quinn to Connor Michaud followed by a 1-yard run from Noah Rausch. Ridgeway took over from there, finding Dane Hunt for a 6-yard TD pass and scoring on runs of 1 and 12 yards.

Leading 28-13 at halftime, Florence withstood a second-half Townsend comeback to win their second straight, 34-31. Pat Duchein threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyler Abbott and William Wagner and rushed for two scores. Dawson Sweat had a 95-yard touchdown run and caught a 3-yard scoring pass from Ryan Racht for Townsend.

Andrew Tallon threw for a score and returned a punt 53 yards for a TD, Tyler Burden ran for two TDs, and Logan Hauptman and Colt Parsons each scored offensive and defensive TDs as Flint Creek shackled Deer Lodge, 64-8. Drummond-Philipsburg had three scores on defense – a safety, fumble return and interception return – to go with Tallon’s punt return. Burden’s runs covered 50 and 37 yards. Shawn Lombard’s TD run accounted for Deer Lodge’s points.

Columbia Falls moved to 2-0 with a 43-6 win at East Helena. Bozeman Gallatin posted a 38-0 home win over Kalispell Flathead. Kalispell Glacier pulled out a 42-35 home win over Great Falls CMR. St. Ignatius won at Troy, 78-42. Eureka won at Cut Bank, 21-0. Three Forks beat Thompson Falls, 30-8.

High school volleyball

Deer Lodge beat visiting Eureka Saturday, 3-1. Skyla Pierson had eight kills and 18 digs for the Wardens. Remmi Stanger had seven kills for the Lions. Deer Lodge beat Troy on Friday, 25-18, 25-12, 25-11. Skyla Person had six kills and two blocks for the Wardens.

Bozeman Gallatin beat Big Sky at the Buttte Round Robin event, 25-19, 25-18. Gallatin also beat Sentinel, 25-17, 25-20, and Hellgate, 25-17, 25-17.

College cross country

Montana opened its 2022 cross country season on Friday night with the MSU Bobcat Twilight. Competing against runners from Carroll College and Montana State, the Grizzlies had four of the top-13 runners on the women's side and one top-10 finish in the men's 5K race.

Returner Beatrix Frissell was Montana's top finisher overall, placing seventh out of 25 female runners (19:12). She was followed closely behind by teammates Iris McKean (19:50, 10th) and Kayla Ingraham (19:53, 11th), who both cracked 20 minutes. McKean, a freshman, was making her collegiate debut.

Jaylyn Hallgrimson (20:10, 13th), Bridget Boyle (20:50, 16th), Abby Sherwood (21:16, 21st) and Leah Gath (22:45, 24th) rounded out the Grizzly runners, while MacKenzie Dean did not finish.

Nathan Carter was Montana's top finisher in the men's race, finishing at 16:00 (10th). Fellow returners Rogelio Mares (16:15, 12th), Will Dauenhauer (16:33, 14th), Brady Woods (16:39, 16th) and Casey Crouch (16:49, 18th) were all under 17 minutes.

Making his collegiate debut, Colin Shaules placed 23rd (17:31.3). Fellow freshmen Lane Cole and Josh Haynes did not finish.

Most of Montana's male runners had never run a 5K distance before. The women's team ran a handful of 5K races last fall, and although no runners were close to their career bests on Friday, head coach Doug Fraley said earlier this week that he wanted to use this meet as an early-season barometer.

Montana State (15 points) won both the men's and women's races. The Grizzlies totaled 56 points in both races, finishing second, while Carroll placed third (67 points in the women's race, 69 in the men).