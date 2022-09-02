High school sports roundup: Manhattan hands Loyola Sacred Heart first football loss

High school football

The Loyola Sacred Heart football team fell to 1-1 with a 32-13 loss at Manhattan. No further information was submitted to the Missoulian.

Polson beat Stevensville, 49-0. Jarrett Wilson completed 17 of 25 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns. He also had six rushes for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Hot Springs lost a home heartbreaker to Valier, 19-13, in overtime. The Savage Heat scored their points on a Garth Parker 7-yard touchdown run and a Johnny Waterbury 2-yard pass from Nick McAllister. Jody Page caught a two-point conversion pass from McAllister.

Charlo rolled to a 58-12 win at Arlee. Piedalue scored three touchdowns for the Vikings, including two on runs of 53 and 29 yards and one on a 15-yard interception return. Ostby caught a 26-yard TD pass from O'Neill for Arlee.

Libby earned a hard-fought win at Ronan, 21-12. Chaff threw two touchdown passes to Coffman (15 and 28 yards) and Stevenson had a 12-yard TD run for the Loggers. Columbia Falls moved to 2-0 with a 43-6 win at East Helena.

Bozeman Gallatin posted a 38-0 home win over Kalispell Flathead. Kalispell Glacier pulled out a 42-35 home win over Great Falls CMR. St. Ignatius won at Troy, 78-42. Eureka won at Cut Bank, 21-0. Three Forks beat Thompson Falls, 30-8.

High school volleyball

Deer Lodge beat Troy on Friday, 25-18, 25-12, 25-11. Skyla Person had six kills and two blocks for the Wardens.