High school sports roundup

Softball
Wednesday
Missoula Sentinel 21, Kalispell Flathead 1 (5 innings)
Tuesday
Missoula Big Sky 10, Kalispell Glacier 7
Glacier;101;003;2;-;7;11;2
Big Sky;180;010;0;-;10;11;0
WP: Liberty Rogers. LP: Emma Farrell.
Hits - Glacier: Allen (2B), Labrum (2 2B), Persinger (2B), Cooke (HR), Farrell 2 Haller, Powell, Anderson, Kernan. Big Sky: Sadie McGuinn (2B), Grace Hood 3 (2B), Delaney Laird (2B), Brooke Schaffer, Logan Baack 3, Breanna Hewitt 2.
RBIs - Glacier: Labrum, Persinger, Cooke, Haller 2, Kernan 2. Big Sky: McGuinn 3, Hood 3, Schaffer, Jordan Whitmire, Baack.
People are also reading…
Columbia Falls 12, Libby 2
Columbia Falls;013;404;0;-;12;15;1
Libby;000;101;0;-;2;3;4
WP: Maddie Moultray. LP: Taylor Munro.
Hits - Columbia Falls: Sydney Mann 2 (2 HR), Haylee Lawrence 4, (2B), Moultray 2, Haden Peters (2B), Aspen Dawson 3 (2 2B), Alethia Fisher (2B), Sophie Robbins 2. Libby: C. Benson, P. MacDonald, M. Rayome.
RBIs - Columbia Falls: Mann 3, Moultray, Peters 2, Dawson 3, Fisher. Libby: Rayome, D. Crawford.
Stevensville 17, Hamilton 14
Stevensville;020;375;0;-;17;14;1
Hamilton;053;105;0;-;14;16;3
WP: L. Brusher. LP: Brynne Johnson.
Hits - Stevi: H. Thomas 2, C. Schniter 3 (2B), Brusher 4 (3 2B), S. Brening, L. Newsom, E. Kopse (2B), C. Smith, M. Davids. Hamilton: Addison Flynn (2B), Delilah Beck 3 (2B, 3B), Cierra Cole 3 (2 2B), Johnson (2B), Katelyn Shepherd 3 (2B), Alyson Broad, Thea Jackson 2 (3B).
RBIs - Stevi: Thomas 4, Schniter 4, Brusher 4. Hamilton:
Tennis
Wednesday
BOYS
Loyola 7, Bigfork 1
Singles: Jake Bellamah, L, def. George Brown, 6-0, 6-0; Joe Kirschenmann, L, def. Andrew P., 6-2, 6-3; Brendon Nedrud, L, def. Ian Wolfe, 6-3, 6-4; Joe Kirschenmann, L, Ian McMahon, 7-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Carter Topp/Dillon Taylor, L, def. Blaine Barrows/Caden Leonard, 6-7 (3-7), 62, 6-4; Sam Caras/Mantas O'Neill, L, def. Landon/Logan Livingston, 6-2, 6-4; Bigfork victory, 6-1, 7-5; Sam Caras/Mantas O'Neill, L, win 6-2, 6-1.
GIRLS
Loyola 6, Bigfork 1
Singles: Evelyn Dechans, L, def. Callie M., 6-1, 6-0; Hailey Camp, L, win 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Wamsley, L, def. Hazel L., 6-2, 6-2; Maci P., B, def. Violet Koss, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Ava Bellamah/Gio Horner, L, def. Emma Berreth/Arika Ranson, 6-1, 6-0; Megan Reis/Morgan, L, def. Hazel Lowell/Ashlyn McGill, 2-6, 6-2, 10-6; Tammy Nguyen/Silvie Von Dorsten, L, win 6-3, 6-4.
Tuesday
BOYS
Bigfork 4, Valley Christian 3
Singles: Hoaglin, VC, def. Brown 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Glidewell, VC, def. Porrovecchio 6-3, 6-2; Cruikshank def. Wolfe 6-0, 6-2; McMann, B, def. D. Hoaglin 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Barrows/Leonard, B, def. Shaffer/Munoz 6-2, 6-1; Landen/Livingston, B, def. P. Reimer/K. Reimer 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; B def. Brass/Sweet 7-5, 6-3.
GIRLS
Bigfork 4, Valley Christian 2
Singles: Martin, B, def. DeGroot; Glidewell, VC, def. Sisler 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(7-4); Lowell, B, def. Rapelje 6-0, 6-4; Lorenz, VC, def. Pickens 7-6(7-1), 6-1.
Doubles: Barreth/Ranson, B, def. Bell/Harvey 6-4, 6-3; McGill/Reichenbach, B, def. Harvey/Howie 7-5, 6-4.