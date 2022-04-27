 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Big Sky 6, Butte 3

Big Sky;021;110;1;-;6;7;1

Butte;001;002;0;-;3;4;2

W: Liberty Rogers. L: A Mullaney.

Hits - Big Sky: Kyler Latrielle 2, Grace Hood, Delaney Laird (2B), Jordan Whitmire 2 (2B), Sadie Nei. Butte: Kodie Hoagland (2B), Bryn Godbout (2B), Rian Ferriter, Kamber Leary.

RBIs - Big Sky: Hood, Laird, Whitmire, Breanna Hewitt, Nei. Butte: Godbout, Leary.

Tennis

GIRLS

Wednesday

Hellgate 4, Sentinel 4

Singles: Brooke Best, H, def. Grace Hurteau, 6-2, 6-2; B. Sonnenberg, S, def. Ashley Young, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Gracie Hietala, S, def. Mae Mickleson, 3-6, 6-4, na; Chloe Smith, S, def. Chloe McCulloch, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Laine Bainserger/Bailee Sayler, H, def. Megan Prentice/Kennedy Williams, 6-0, 6-0; Brooke Stanley/Summer Palmer, S, def. Kendall Adler/Moana Massey, 7-6, 6-0; Anna Ward/Lucy Johnstone, H, def. Opal Murray/Ryan Howell, 7-5, 6-4; Shaelynn Tolleson Knee/Kerra Skinner, H, def. Sidney Hodorf.Addison Conwell, 6-0, 7-5.

