High school sports roundup

Notes: Mission-Arlee-Charlo (MAC) earned convincing wins in cross classification clashes with Southwestern A teams earlier this week. At Frenchtown on Thursday, MAC batters staked starter Kooper Page with a seven-run cushion after three. Two Bulldogs tagged taters. Izzy Evans opened the third with a solo shot, while catcher Katelyn Young crushed the ball the following inning that not only cleared the fence, but also went over the scoreboard. Kooper Page threw her second one-hit shutout of the season on Tuesday as the Mission-Arlee-Charlo run-ruled the SWA Lady Broncs of Hamilton. Jerny Crawford hit an inside-the-park homer and a three-RBI dinger over the fence.