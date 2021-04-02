High school sports roundup

Gene Hughes Invitational track meet
Thursday at Hamilton
BOYS
100: Treyton Anderson, 12.04, Dillon; Kellan Beller, 12.17, Stevensville; Eli Nourse, 12.23, Dillon; Jarrett Wilson, 12.36, Polson.
200: Treyton Anderson, 23.56. Dillon; Eli Taylor, 24.11, Hamilton; Garrett Schmill, Frenchtown, 24.66, Frenchtown; Carter White, 24.70, Frenchtown.
400: Colter Kirkland, 53.19, Hamilton; Eli Taylor, 53.72, Hamilton; Brandon Finley, 54.17, Frenchtown; Boston Goode, 54.28, Polson.
800: Lane Cole, 2:03.34, Hamilton; Michael Irvine, 2:07.13, Ronan; Jakob Hansen, 2:09.80, Frenchtown; Cadence Waller, 2:12.33, Florence.
1600: Colter Purcell, 4:45.78, Hamilton; Michael Irvine, 4:52.07, Ronan; Nathaniel Gale, 4:54.55, Florence; Ryan Dupuis, 4:59.09, Polson.
3200: Brant Heiner, 10:11.14, Ronan; Andrew Rush, 10:36.34, St Ignatius; Gavin Hagberg, 10:40.09, Corvallis; Nathaniel Gale, 10:55.44, Florence.
110 hurdles: Sean Rody, 18.57, Frenchtown; Will Heitmann, 18.58, Hamilton; Destin Linn, 19.19, Philipsburg; Elijah Sailer, 20.08, Frenchtown.
300 hurdles: Jarrett Wilson, 43.76, Polson; Colter Cornwell, 45.41, Ronan; Colt Crawford, 45.78, Arlee; Connor Michaud, 46.00, Frenchtown.
4x100: Frenchtown 44.94; Polson 45.33; Hamilton 46.33; St. Ignatius 47.09.
4x400: Hamilton 3:35.85; Frenchtown 3:38.47; Dillon 3:40.51; Corvallis 3:49.82.
Shot Put: Tyler Burrows, 46-01.0, Hamilton; Jake Houlihan, 45-0, Frenchtown; Duncan Richardson, 44-0, Frenchtown; Tel Arthur, 43-05.0, Frenchtown.
Discus: Tyler Burrows, 142-07, Hamilton; Duncan Richardson, 127-0, Frenchtown; Rian Hoiland, 126-04, Anaconda; Orion Kutuey, 124-04, Hamilton.
Javelin: Dylan Kelch, 150-06, Ronan; Jonathan Perez, 142-08, Polson; Luke Maki, 140-09, Florence; Levi Reynoso, 138-07, Corvallis.
High Jump: Payton Cates, 6-02, Ronan; Devin Shelton, 5-10, Frenchtown; Brandon Finley, 5-10, Frenchtown, Abel Kimmel, 5-08, Polson.
Pole Vault: Jack Ellis, 10-06, Hamilton; Aidan Boller, 10-06, Frenchtown; Taylor Searle, 10-0, Hamilton, Jon Peterson, 9-06, Dillon.
Long Jump: Carter White, 19-10.0, Frenchtown; Zarec Couture, 19-06, Ronan; Jeffrey Jacobs, 19-05, Frenchtown; Sully Belcourt, 18-07, Frenchtown.
Triple Jump: Cale White, 41-0, Frenchtown; Carter White, 40-07, Frenchtown; Jeffrey Jacobs, 40-07, Frenchtown.
GIRLS
100: Cora Pesanti, 13.64, Anaconda; Claire Hutchinson, 13.84, Stevensville; Carlee Fryberger, 13.85, Charlo; Sydney Brander, 13.93, St Ignatius.
200: Carlee Fryberger, 27.96, Charlo; Claire Hutchinson, 28.11, Stevensville; Ashton Lewis, 28.54, Stevensville; Maddison Neal, 29.07, Hamilton.
400: Madalen Shipman, 1:04.50, Dillon; Hannah Simpson, 1:07.65, Polson; Sydney Brander, 1:07.70, St Ignatius; Raven Parson, 1:08.44, Arlee.
800: Abigail Sherwood, 2:37.12, Frenchtown; Hailey Powell, 2:37.94, Dillon; Natalie Bush, 2:38.78, Dillon; Anna Jessop, 2:47.98, Corvallis.
1600: Abigail Sherwood, 5:53.03, Frenchtown; Hailey Powell, 5:58.0, Dillon; Rylee Brackman, 6:10.0, Hamilton; Mikelle Mosher, 6:12.0, Dillon.
3200: Brynnli Poulsen, 12:04.89, Hamilton; Mikelle Mosher, 13:25.65, Dillon; Halle Heninger, 13:59.64, Polson; Maddilyn Huffine, 14:41.89, Polson.
100 hurdles: Carlee Fryberger, 16.78, Charlo; Amber Anderson, 17.93, Darby; Olivia Lewis, 18.68, Corvallis; Lauryn Petersen, 18.89, Dillon.
300 hurdles: Carlee Fryberger, 48.37, Charlo; Sydney Petersen, 48.45, Dillon; Quincee Anderson, 51.75, Dillon; Rylee Herbstritt, 53.09, Corvallis.
4x100: Anaconda 52.66; Dillon 52.77; Corvallis 53.72; Hamilton 55.62.
4x400: Corvallis 4:21.27; Dillon 4:22.48; Hamilton 4:43.31; Polson 4:48.69
Shot Put: Madison Lewis, 37-02, Corvallis; Katelyn Dickemore, 36-06, Hamilton; Sadie Smith, 32-03, Frenchtown; Kayla Botkin, 30-07, Frenchtown.
Discus: Katelyn Dickemore, 124-07.50, Hamilton; Kayla Botkin, 120-02, Frenchtown; Molly Craig, 106-06, Hamilton; Madison Lewis, 98-08.50, Corvallis.
Javelin: Katelyn Dickemore, 117-0, Hamilton; Jenna Jordan, 116-04, Corvallis; Amber Anderson, 103-07, Darby; Brooke Powell, 102-08, Corvallis.
High Jump: Camas Crattey, 4-10, Hamilton; Natalie Bush, 4-08, Dillon; Lindsey Brooks, 4-06, Ronan; Claire Hutchinson, 4-04, Stevensville.
Pole Vault: Kailen Herbstritt, 9-06, Corvallis; Elena Garrard, 7-06, Frenchtown; Isabelle Pape, 6-06, Arlee; Taleah Hernandez, 6-0, Polson.
Long Jump: Ashton Lewis, 15-11.5, Stevensville; Sydney Brander, 15-08, St Ignatius; Brooke Powell, 14-08, Corvallis; Layne Kearns, 14-04, Hamilton.
Triple Jump: Sydney Brander, 32-01, St. Ignatius; Zoey Morast, 31-11, Dillon; Brooke Powell, 31-03.50, Corvallis; Layne Kearns, 30-03, Hamilton.
Tennis
BOYS
Thursday
Ronan 5, St. Ignatius 1
Singles: Beau Decker, R, def. Lalo Bravo, 7-5, 7-5; Brady Dresden, R, def. Kayden Carter, 6-4, 6-2; Joseph Parnell, R, def. Trevyn Durglo, 6-4, 6-3; Dylan Schock, R, def. Rudy King, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Ronan won at No. 1 by forfeit; Connor Burke/John Komotios, SI, def. Kaden Muhamed/Remi Stalhein, 8-4.
GIRLS
Ronan 6, St. Ignatius 0
Singles: Skyler Shima, R, def. Ahni Umphrey, 6-1, 6-1; Allysa Pretty on Top, R, def. Allyson Umphrey, 6-4, 6-1; Aaliyah Decker, R, def. Emily Morigeau, 6-3, 6-2; Madison Perry, R, def. Natalie Helser, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Ronan won both matches by forfeit.
Softball
Polson 24, Hamilton 0
Thursday
Polson;422;5(11);-;24;21;1
Hamilton;000;00;-;0;0;6
WP - Katelynne Druyvestein. LP - Brynne Johnson.
Hits - Polson: Kobbey Smith 3 (2B, 3B), Turquiose Pierre 3 (HR, HR), Lexie Orien 3 (2B), Josie Caye 2 (HR), Druyvestein 2, SaVanna Carpentier 2, McKenna Hanson 2, Anna Vert 2, Avery Starr (HR), Reegan Stinger.
RBIs - Polson: Starr 5, Orien 4, Carpentier 2, Hanson 2, Caye, Smith, Stinger, Vert.
Mission-Arlee Charlo 14, Frenchtown 2
Thursday
MAC;232;52;-;14;16;0
Frenchtown;001;10;-;2;4;3
WP - Kooper Page. LP - Sadie Smith.
Hits - MAC: Liev Smith 3 (2B), Izzy Evans 3 (HR), Rheid Crawford 2, Bennan Andersen 2, Jerny Crawford (2B), Hayleigh Smith, Ko. Page, Payton Smith, Katelyn Young (HR). Frenchtown: Cassidy Bagnell, Mandy Eggers, Shelby Miotke, Khasidy Hodge (2B).
RBIs - MAC: Evans 4, Andersen 3, L. Smith, H. Smith, Crawford, P. Smith, Young. Frenchtown: Chloe Long, Hodge.
Mission-Arlee-Charlo 18, Hamilton 0
Tuesday
Hamilton;000;00;-;0;1;13
MAC;612;9x;-;18;11;3
WP - Kooper Page. LP - Brynne Johnson.
Hits - Hamilton: Phoebe Howard. MAC: Je. Crawford 3 (HR, HR), L. Smith 2, H. Smith, Ko. Page 3 (3B), Rh. Crawford (3B), Young (2B).
RBIs - MAC: Je. Crawford 4, Rh. Crawford 2, Ko. Page, Young.
Notes: Mission-Arlee-Charlo (MAC) earned convincing wins in cross classification clashes with Southwestern A teams earlier this week. At Frenchtown on Thursday, MAC batters staked starter Kooper Page with a seven-run cushion after three. Two Bulldogs tagged taters. Izzy Evans opened the third with a solo shot, while catcher Katelyn Young crushed the ball the following inning that not only cleared the fence, but also went over the scoreboard. Kooper Page threw her second one-hit shutout of the season on Tuesday as the Mission-Arlee-Charlo run-ruled the SWA Lady Broncs of Hamilton. Jerny Crawford hit an inside-the-park homer and a three-RBI dinger over the fence.