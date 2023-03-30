BASEBALL
Thursday
Polson 17, St. Ignatius 1 (3 innings)
St. Ignatius001;-;1;3;1
Polson;(10)70;-;17;6;1
WP - Kauley. L - Gonzalez.
Hits - St. Ignatius: Sargent (2B), Dunevin (2B), Bockman. Polson: DuMont 2 (HR), Wilson 2, Shoemaker (2B), Gfroerer.
RBIs - St. Ignatius: Dunevin. Polson: DuMont 5, Wilson 2, Fisher 2, Shoemaker 2, Nash, Gfroerer 2, Haggard.
Frenchtown 16, Plains 2 (5 innings)
Frenchtown;173;23;-;16;7;4
Plains;001;01;-;2;1;5
WP - Anciaux. L - Peters.
Hits - Frenchtown: Gibbs 3 (2B), Klimpel 2 (3B), Belcourt, Mickey (2B). Plains: Wyatt.
RBIs - Frenchtown: Gibbs, Mickey, Warner, Klimpel.