High school sports roundup

100: 1. 10 Hudson Lembke 11.17a PR Sentinel; 2. 11 Karsen Beitz 11.41a PR Sentinel; 3. 11 Adam Ryland-Davis 11.52a Helena
200: 1. 12 Steyr Ulberg 23.94a PR Sentinel; 2. 10 Ryan Grossman 25.61a SR Helena; 3. 11 Connor Mizner 25.88a Sentinel
400: 1. 9 Ben Shaules 52.99a PR Sentinel; 2. 10 Aiden Marceau 53.09a PR Big Sky; 3. 10 Brady Kolendich 53.23a PR Sentinel
800: 1. 11 Keagen Crosby 2:00.28a SR Sentinel; 2. 11 Ian Harrison 2:05.86a PR Sentinel; 3. 10 Oliver Simianer 2:18.74a SR Big Sky
1,600: 1. 12 Colin Shaules 4:37.88a SR Sentinel; 2. 12 Jacob Sriraman 4:44.75a PR Sentinel; 3. 9 Henry Sund 4:47.67a PR Helena
3,200: 1. 12 Chase Green 9:55.80a SR Sentinel; 2. 12 Tanner Klumph 10:19.84a SR Sentinel; 3. 10 Quinn Newman 10:20.56a PR Sentinel
300m Hurdles: 1. 12 Kyler Smith 43.79a SR Helena; 2. 11 Colter Petre 44.83a Helena; 3. 11 R.J Gulan 45.86a SR Helena
4x100 Relay: 1. 43.34a Sentinel; 2. 44.46a Sentinel; 3. 44.94a Helena.
4x400 Relay: 1. 3:33.57a Sentinel; 2. 3:39.88a Helena; 3. 3:53.25a Big Sky.
Shot Put: 1. 12 Josh Goleman 46-05.00 SR Helena; 2. 11 Dylan Christman 45-07.00 PR Helena; 3. 12 Chaise Meyer 45-04.00 SR Big Sky
Discus: 1. 12 Zac Crews 134-05 PR Sentinel; 2. 12 Josh Goleman 133-03 SR Helena; 3. 10 Matt Goleman 127-08 PR Helena
Javelin: 1. 12 Marcus Evans 168-01 PR Helena; 2. 12 Zac Crews 167-05 SR Sentinel; 3. 11 Shaun Liechty 151-07 PR Sentinel
High Jump: 1. 9 Porter Gibbs 6-06.00 PR Big Sky; 2. 9 Jaxon Lieberg 5-10.00 PR Helena; 3. 9 Aayden Simmons 5-06.00 PR Helena
Pole Vault: 1. 10 Joey Sandberg 11-06.00 SR Big Sky; 2. 12 Bridger Weirson 11-06.00 SR Big Sky; 3. 12 Wyatt Rightnour 11-06.00 SR Helena
Long Jump: 1. 11 Colter Petre 21-02.50 PR Helena; 2. 12 Louis Sanders 20-06.00 PR Big Sky; 3. 11 Tyler Christensen 20-00.50 PR Sentinel
Triple Jump: 1. 12 Louis Sanders 42-10.00 PR Big Sky; 2. 10 Oliver Simianer 39-01.00 PR Big Sky; 3. 10 Jackson Krueger 37-04.00 PR Sentinel
GIRLS
100: 1. 12 Hadlea Fred 12.95a SR Big Sky; 2. 12 Kendyll Sommers 13.23a SR Helena; 3. 10 Brooklyn Ludemann 13.24a PR Big Sky
200: 1. 9 Madilyn Todorovich 26.97a PR Helena; 2. 12 Hadlea Fred 27.29a Big Sky; 3. 10 Brooklyn Ludemann 28.49a Big Sky
400: 1. 10 Mykayla Miller 1:02.26a PR Sentinel; 2. 12 Kendyll Sommers 1:03.99a Helena; 3. 10 Kadynce Sperry 1:07.35a Big Sky
800: 1. 11 Ruby Lorenz 2:28.78a Sentinel; 2. 11 Noel Migliaccio 2:39.88a Big Sky; 3. 10 Willa Bishop 2:42.98a SR Helena
1,600: 1. 12 Kylie Hartnett 5:28.15a SR Helena; 2. 11 Malia Bradford 5:50.38a SR Sentinel; 3. 12 Rylie Schoenfeld 5:59.78a Helena
3,200: 1. 12 Kylie Hartnett 11:47.71a SR Helena; 2. 12 Naomi Sweeney 13:13.11a PR Helena; 3. 10 Grace Karlovich 13:20.98a PR Sentinel
100m Hurdles: 1. 12 Brooke Stayner 14.91a SR Sentinel; 2. 12 Analise Migliaccio 17.17a PR Big Sky; 3. 9 Gracelee Banna 17.30a PR Big Sky
300m Hurdles: 1. 12 Brooke Stayner 45.35a SR Sentinel; 2. 9 Madilyn Todorovich 46.89a PR Helena; 3. 12 Rachel Plaster 48.20a PR Helena
4x100 Relay: 1. 51.60a Big Sky; 2. 53.41a Sentinel; 3. 53.94a Sentinel
4x400 Relay: 1. 4:21.72a Sentinel; 2. 4:39.90a Big Sky; 3. 5:01.54a Big Sky
Shot Put: 1. 12 Sydney Mattfeldt 36-00.00 SR Helena; 2. 10 Kaelee Visley 29-03.00 PR Big Sky; 3. 11 Natalie Ellis 28-08.00 Big Sky
Discus: 1. 12 Avari Batt 105-06 SR Big Sky; 2. 12 Hadlea Fred 102-00 Big Sky; 3. 12 Sydney Mattfeldt 101-10 PR Helena
Javelin: 1. 11 Hailey Hiller 100-01 SR Sentinel; 2. 10 Bailey Casagrande 99-05 SR Sentinel; 3. 11 Kim Feller 99-02 PR Helena
High Jump: 1. 10 Ava Kellenberg 5-03.00 Sentinel; 2. 11 Jayden Nash 5-01.00 SR Sentinel; 3. 10 Makenzie Jackson 4-09.00 SR Helena
Pole Vault: 1. 10 Annika Nehring 9-06.00 PR Helena; 2. 10 Landrie Anderson 9-00.00 Sentinel; 3. 11 Alex Fuchs 7-06.00 SR Big Sky
Long Jump: 1. 10 Ava Kellenberg 17-01.50 PR Sentinel; 2. 12 Brooke Stayner 16-09.50 SR Sentinel; 2. 9 Madilyn Todorovich 16-09.50 PR Helena
Triple Jump: 1. 10 Ava Kellenberg 36-08.00 PR Sentinel; 2. 10 Emily McElmurry 36-02.00 SR Sentinel; 3. 11 Alayna Shepard 33-07.00 PR Sentinel
Flathead-Great Falls CMR dual
Friday
GIRLS
Flathead 87, Great Falls CMR 58
100 — 1 (tie), Alivia Rinehart, Flathead, and Akilah Kubi, Flathead, 13.59; 3, Emilie Crago, CMR, 13.68.
200 — 1, Alivia Rinehart, Flathead, 27.74; 2, Emilie Crago, CMR, 27.76; 3, Julia Elkin, CMR, 27.98.
400 — 1, Emilie Cargo, CMr, 62.50; 2, Alonna Fulmer, CMR, 65.17; 3, Lauren McConnell, Flathead, 66.94.
800 — 1, Josie Wilson, Flathead, 2:33.67; 2, Preslee Carroll, CMR, 2:35.28; 3, Afton Wride, Flathead, 2:43.40.
1,600 — 1, Josie Wilson, Flathead, 5:44.90; 2, Nina Badger, CMR, 6:02.27; 3, Kamree Baumann, CMR, 6:09.47.
3,200 — 1, Lilly Rumsey Eash, Flathead, 11:47.51; 2, Nina Badger, CMR, 13:32.84; 3, Kamree Baumann, CMR, 13:52.99.
100 hurdles — 1, Lexi Thornton, CMR, 17.15; 2, Alivia Rinehart, Flathead, 17.20; 3, Jasmin Wyman, CMR, 17.41.
300 hurdles — 1, Jasmin Wyman, CMR, 49.52; 2, Harlie Roth, Flathead, 49.53; 3, Alivia Rinehart, Flathead, 51.33.
400 relay — 1, Flathead 51.03; 2, CMR 51.36.
1,600 relay — 1, Flathead 4:17.35; 2, CMR 4:22.50.
Discus — 1, Norah Allen, CMR, 99-4; 2, Natalie Bosley, CMR, 98-2; 3, Ella Cochran, CMR, 91-10.
Javelin — 1, Tali Miller, Flathead, 114-9; 2, Kya Wood, Flathead, 114-7; 3, Ella Cochran, CMR, 93-7.
Shot put —, 1, Tali Miller, Flathead, 33-5.75; 2, Sienna Sterck, Flathead, 31-10.5; 3, Natalie Bosley, CMR, 31-10.25.
High jump — 1, Kennedy Moore, Flathead, 5-1; 2 (tie), Peyton Walker, Flathead, and Ashlyn Jarrett, CMR, 4-9.
Long jump — 1, Akilah Kubi, Flathead, 16-7.75; 2, Emma McCarthy, CMR, 16-7.5; 3, Rehma Pace, CMR, 15-8.
Triple jump — 1, Afton Wride, Flathead, 33-7; 2, Mia Stephan, Flathead, 32-0.25; 3, Emma McCarthy, CMR, 31-9.25.
Pole vault — 1, Kylie Henderson, CMR, 9-0; 2, Hania Halverson, Flathead, 9-0; 3, Zoey Bortz, Flathead, 7-6.
BOYS
Great Falls CMR 84.5, Flathead 60.5
100 — 1, Tristin Shanks, CMR, 11.34; 2, Chase Morgan, CMR, 11.62; 3, Brody Thornsberry, Flathead, 11.68.
200 — 1, Brody Thornsberry, Flathead, 23.46; 2, Arhcie LaFurge, CMR, 23.70; 3, Jackson Tarver, CMR, 23.82.
400 — 1, Rafe Premo, CMR, 53.12; 2, Jackson Tarver, CMR, 53.50; 3, Wyatt Thompson, Flathead, 54.11.
800 — 1, Gabe Felton, Flathead, 2:05.80; 2, Kesler Hughes, Flathead, 2:09.82; 3, Micah Gonzalez, CMR, 2:11.10.
1,600 — 1, Gabe Felton, Flathead, 4:41.83; 2, Kelser Hughes, Flathead, 4:42.563; 3, Garret Bodily, CMR, 4:58.03.
3,200 — 1, Brayden Sundquist, CMR, 11:02.65; 2, Kasen Kastner, Flathead, 11:06.40; 3, Caden Krum, CMR, 11:47.02.
110 hurdles — 1, Archie LaFurge, CMR, 15.17; 2, Jackson Simonson, CMr, 16.72; 3, Miller Bushnell, Flathead, 18.21.
300 hurdles — 1, Jackson Simonson, CMR, 42.27; 2, Chandler Noland Gillespie, Flathead, 46.14; 3, Jaden Williams, Flathead, 46.99.
400 relay — 1, CMR 44.29; 2, Flathead 44.67.
1,600 relay — 1, Flathead, 3:39.23; 2, CMR 3:47.77.
Discus — 1, Anthony Okes, CMR, 121-0; 2, JJ Triplett, CMR, 120-6; 3, Adam Elkin, CMR, 117-11.
Javelin — 1, Tristan Hiller, CMR, 141-4; 2, Brandon Lewis, Flathead, 133-7; 3, Dominick Mitten, Flathead, 115-3.
Shot put — 1, JJ Triplett, CMR, 47-11.5; 2, Anthony Okes, CMR, 41-3.5; 3, Brandon Lewis, Flathead, 40-3.
High jump — 1, Gus Nunez, CMR, 6-0; 2, Tyler Moore, CMR, 5-10; 3 (tie), Izayah Brown, CMR, and Odin Erickson, Flathead, 5-10.
Long jump — 1, Brody Thornsberry, Flathead, 20-10; 2, Dylan Zink, Flathead, 20-3; 3, Ben Bliven, Flathead, 18-11.5.
Triple jump — 1, Dylan Zink, Flathead, 42-11; 2, Gavin Grosenick, CMR, 41-11.5; 3, Gus Nunez, CMR, 41-5.
Pole vault — 1, Noah Hannah, Flathead, 10-6; 2, Zachary Dean, CMR, 10-0; 3, Aidan Thornton, CMR, 8-6.
Softball
Florence 16, Loyola 1
Florence; 7 0 2 7 0 0 0—16;9;2
Loyola; 0 1 0 0 0 0 0—1;1;2
W: Kylie Kovatch.
Florence—Hits: Jaidyn Larson 2, Rylee Yeoman 2, Autumn Sutton 2, Kasidy Yeoman, Kolbi Wood, Ava Philbrick. 2B: . 3B: . HR: . RBIs: Jaidyn Larson 2, Kolbi Wood 2, Rylee Yeoman 2, Ava Philbrick, Autumn Sutton.
Tennis
GIRLS
Dillon 6, Polson 1
Singles: Clara Todd, P, def. Emma Mitchell, 6-0, 6-2; Alanah Rose, D, def. Katie Smith, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Brooklyn Williams, D, def. Hope Morrison, 6-4, 0-6, 10-2; Mikelle Moser, D, def. Addison Bahr, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Rachel Fluckiger/Eden Kindberg, D, def. Elizabeth Tolley/Sierra Lundeen, 6-4, 7-5; Aubrey Hawley/Cayenne McCabe, D, def. Summer Newman/Karli Owen, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-8; Jessica Harrison/Laura Martin, D, def. Lauren Collinge/Sasha McCoy, 6-2, 6-3.
Stevensville 3, Loyola 1
Singles: Hailey Camp, L, def. Olivia Perretto, 6-1, 6-2; Dani Felton, S, def. Tammy Nguyen, 6-0, 6-0; Chloe Milsten, S, def. Mikenly Deschamps, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Reese Styrman/Megan Liedtka, S, def. Megan Ries/Morgan Neibauer, 6-4, 7-5.
Darby 2, Loyola 1
Singles: Madison Nelson, D, def. Neibauer, 8-1; Abby Finks, D, def. Ries, 6-1, 6-0; Amalee Schneider, L, def. Lily Ralphs, 8-7 (2).
Loyola 5, St. Ignatius 3
Singles: Camp, L, def. Lanie Keast, 8-0; Allyson Umphrey, S, def. Neibauer, 8-3; Deschanps def. Keast, 8-2; Nguyen def. Sierra Gardner, 8-6; Reis def. Gardner, 8-0.
Doubles: Ava Bellamah/Gio Horner, L, def. Mady Currie/Ahni Umphrey, 8-0; Emily Morigeau/Jazmin Druffell, S, def. Reis/Olivia Wamsley, 8-6; Currie/A. Umphrey, S, def. Schneider/Sylvie Vondoersten, 8-0.
BOYS
Dillon 6, Polson 1
Singles: Marcus Sandau, D, def. Torrin Ellis, 7-5, 6-0; Kyle Hawley, D, def. 6-2, 6-4; Josiah Jones, D, def. Barentsen, 6-3, 6-2; Chris Lake, P, def. Logan Morrison, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jon Bramlet/Daniel Martin, D, def. Trent Wilson/Owen McElwee, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-5; Daniel Leonardson/Isaac Sandall, D, def. Brock Henriksen/Otto Lund, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5); Glossa/Hernandez, D, def. Trasper/Sloan, 6-0, 6-0.
Loyola 3, Stevensville 2
Singles: Joe Kirschenmann, L, def. Janis Eingerath, 6-3, 6-2; Domanic Bridges, S, def. Brendan Nedrud, 6-0, 6-1; Mantas O'Neill, L, def. Fenn Chimo, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: Carter Topp/Dillon Taylor, L, def. Tucker Lay/Angus Trangmoe, 2-6, 6-0, 10-7; Josh Ryker/Calvin Whitehair, S, def. Bryan Williams/Matthew Camp, na.
Darby 2, Loyola 1
Singles: Clay Rouse, D, def. Sam Caras, 6-4, 6-0; Mantas O'Neill, L, def. Trevor Bailey, 8-6; Carden Nelson, D, def. Nedrud, 2-6, 6-0, 6-4.
Loyola 3, St. Ignatius 3
Singles: Jake Bellamah, L, def. Rudy King, 8-1; Kirschenmann, L, def. Erich Morigeau, 8-2; Camp def. Morigeau, 8-1; Williams def. Rudy King, 8-3.
Doubles: Topp-Taylor, L, def. Kayden Carter/Trey Heath, 8-2; Carter/Heath, S, def. O'Neill/Caras, na.
Loyola 1, Troy 1
Singles: Kirschenmann def. Winter Sedler, 8-1; Sedler def. Nedrud, 8-7 (3).