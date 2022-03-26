High school sports roundup

Blue Devil Invitational
Saturday
Corvallis
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Hamilton 121.5, 2. Frenchtown 92, 3. Beaverhead County 79.83.
100 Meters: 1. 12 Treyton Anderson 11.20a SR Beaverhead County; 2. 12 Ridger Palma 11.27a SR Loyola-Sacred Heart; 3. 11 Carter White 11.48a SR Frenchtown.
200 Meters: 1. 12 Ridger Palma 22.55a SR Loyola-Sacred Heart; 2. 11 Owen Hoag 23.57a SR Seeley-Swan; 3. 12 Garrett Schmill 23.64a SR Frenchtown.
400 Meters: 1. 11 Owen Hoag 51.52a SR Seeley-Swan; 2. 11 Eli Taylor 53.42a SR Hamilton; 3. 10 Derek Criddle 53.72a SR Corvallis.
800 Meters: 1. 11 Ben Steadman 2:07.52a SR Beaverhead County; 2. 11 Wyatt Ehredt 2:09.00a PR Frenchtown; 3. 12 Jakob Hansen 2:17.49a SR Frenchtown.
1600 Meters: 1. 12 Lane Cole 4:35.95a SR Hamilton; 2. 12 Colter Purcell 4:39.02a SR Hamilton; 3. 11 Ben Steadman 4:42.13a PR Beaverhead County.
3200 Meters: 1. 12 Brinson Wyche 10:39.42a SR Corvallis; 2. 12 Harrison Silverio 10:51.64a SR Hamilton; 3. 10 Scott Parke 11:03.51a SR Drummond.
110m Hurdles: 1. 12 Chase Haines 17.12a SR Seeley-Swan; 2. 11 Connor Michaud 17.25a SR Frenchtown; 3. 11 Nate Davis 18.71a SR Corvallis.
300m Hurdles: 1. 12 Treyton Anderson 39.35a SR Beaverhead County; 2. 12 Chase Haines 45.34a SR Seeley-Swan; 3. 11 Connor Michaud 45.84a SR Frenchtown.
4x100 Relay: 1. Beaverhead County, 44.52a (10 Cooper Anderson, 10 Kale Konen, 12 Treyton Anderson, 10 Kee Christiansen); 2. Frenchtown, 44.97a (12 Garrett Schmill, 11 Nate Olson, 9 Brady Schmill, 11 Carter White); 3. Hamilton 45.10a (10 Tyson Bauder, 11 Max Cianflone, 12 Tyson Rostad, 11 Eli Taylor).
4x400 Relay: 1. Hamilton, 3:36.12a (10 Ephram Apedaile, 12 Lane Cole, 11 Eli Taylor, 12 Colter Purcell); 2. Frenchtown, 3:39.42a (12 Evan Ellington, 11 Matthew Kleinsmith,, 12 Kaden Hanson, 12 Garrett Schmill); 3. Corvallis, 3:40.07a (10 Derek Criddle, 11 Rauly Jessop, 11 Trey Joseph, 11 Nate Davis).
Shot Put: 1. 10 Andrew Burrows 52-03.50 PR Hamilton; 2. 12 Walker McDonald 48-06.50 SR Seeley-Swan; 3. 11 Hunter Gum 47-03.50 PR Stevensville.
Discus: 1. 12 Walker McDonald 161-00 SR Seeley-Swan; 2. 11 Klayton Kovatch 142-03 PR Seeley-Swan; 3. 10 Andrew Burrows 139-07 PR Hamilton.
Javelin: 1. 11 Kellan Beller 174-06 SR Stevensville; 2. 12 Tyson Rostad 172-01 PR Hamilton; 3. 10 Levi Reynoso 157-06 PR Corvallis.
High Jump: 1. 11 Kyle Holter 5-10.00 SR Butte Central Catholic; 2. 10 Derek Criddle 5-08.00 SR Corvallis; 2. 11 Hudson Bain 5-08.00 PR Hamilton.
Pole Vault: 1. 12 Andrew Carmody 12-00.00 PR Hamilton; 2. 11 Clay Truth 9-06.00 SR Corvallis; 3. 10 Jon Peterson 9-00.00 SR Beaverhead County.
Long Jump: 1. 11 Kyle Holter 19-08.75 SR Butte Central Catholic; 2. 10 Tommy Bender 19-01.00 PR Hamilton; 3. 9 Braden McGuirl 18-11.00 PR Loyola-Sacred Heart.
Triple Jump: 1. 12 Holter Santos 41-10.50 PR Beaverhead County; 2. 11 Carter White 40-09.50 SR Frenchtown; 3. 11 Kellen Klimpel 38-11.00 PR Frenchtown.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Beaverhead County 101; 2. Corvallis 92; 3. Hamilton 80.33.
100 Meters: 1. 11 Claire Hutchison 13.35a SR Stevensville; 2. 10 Sydney Petersen 13.52a SR Beaverhead County; 3. 11 Emily Maughan 13.58a SR Seeley-Swan.
200 Meters: 1. 11 Claire Hutchison 27.34a SR Stevensville; 2. 9 Kylie Konen 28.24a PR Beaverhead County; 3. 9 Ireland Johnston 28.46a PR Loyola-Sacred Heart.
400 Meters: 1. 12 Sariah Maughan 1:00.85a SR Seeley-Swan; 2. 10 Madi Nelson 1:03.38a PR Hamilton; 3. 9 Lily Apendaile 1:06.00a PR Hamilton.
800 Meters: 1. 11 Olivia Buoy 2:33.03a PR Corvallis; 2. 12 Macy Williams 2:38.38a SR Drummond; 3. 10 Hailey Powell 2:40.55a SR Beaverhead County.
1600 Meters: 1. 10 Laurie Davidson 5:43.61a SR Corvallis; 2. 9 Autumn Benson 5:59.36a PR Corvallis; 3. 10 Hailey Powell 6:02.38a SR Beaverhead County.
3200 Meters: 1. 10 Ryanne Child 13:33.17a PR Hamilton; 2. 9 Faye Holland 13:42.19a PR Beaverhead County; 3. 11 Akasha Azure 15:54.41a SR Superior.
100m Hurdles: 1. 12 Rileigh McGree 17.01a SR Butte Central Catholic; 2. 11 Rylee Herbstritt 17.85a SR Corvallis; 3. 10 Olivia Lewis 18.23a SR Corvallis.
300m Hurdles: 1. 11 Gracie Yakos 56.88a SR Drummond; 2. 9 Talea Wigen 59.27a PR East Helena; 3. 9 krymzen Dempster 1:00.37a PR Lincoln.
4x100 Relay: 1. Beaverhead County, 52.82a (12 Lauryn Petersen, 10 Sydney Petersen, 12 Jordyn Walker, 11 Zoey Morast); 2. Hamilton, 53.00a (11 McKinley Murray, 9 Chaeley Lawerence, 11 Chesnce Lawerence, 10 Madi Nelson); 3. Corvallis, 53.60a (10 Olivia Lewis, 11 Rylee Herbstritt, 9 Farah Wyche, 9 Violet Jessop).
4x400 Relay: 1. Hamilton, 4:23.55a (9 Lily Apendaile, 11 McKinnley Murray, 9 Chaeley Lawerence, 10 Madi Nelson); 2. Beaverhead County, 4:27.53a (12 Lauryn Petersen, 10 Hailey Powell, 10 Abbie Lemelin, 11 Zoey Morast); 3. Corvallis, 4:30.62a (10 Olivia Lewis, 11 Rylee Herbstritt, 11 Olivia Buoy, 9 Farah Wyche).
Shot Put: 1. 12 Madison Lewis 38-08.00 SR Corvallis; 2. 10 Trista Williams 36-04.50 PR Florence-Carlton; 3. 12 Kayla Botkin 32-06.00 SR Frenchtown.
Discus: 1. 12 Kayla Botkin 124-01 SR Frenchtown; 2. 10 Alanna Auch 113-08 PR Corvallis; 3. 12 Madison Lewis 112-08 SR Corvallis.
Javelin: 1. 10 Mya Winkler 126-10 PR Hamilton; 2. 10 Ella Moodry 113-00 SR Butte Central Catholic; 3. 11 Jessie Struna 109-01 SR Drummond.
High Jump: 1. 11 Claire Hutchison 5-00.00 PR Stevensville; 2. 11 Theresa Malachinski 4-10.00 PR Stevensville; 3. 10 Ayda Griffin 4-08.00 SR Hamilton.
Pole Vault: 1. 11 Charlie Ham 9-06.00 SR Frenchtown; 2. 12 Lauryn Petersen 8-00.00 SR Beaverhead County; 3. 11 Chesnce Lawerence 8-00.00 PR Hamilton.
Long Jump: 1. 11 Emily Maughan 16-00.50 SR Seeley-Swan; 2. 9 Amber Santos 15-10.50 PR Beaverhead County; 3. 10 Sydney Petersen 15-06.50 SR Beaverhead County.
Triple Jump: 1. 11 Zoey Morast 34-00.50 SR Beaverhead County; 2. 9 Lily Apendaile 31-01.00 PR Hamilton; 3. 12 Jenna Templeton 31-00.50 SR Lincoln.
TENNIS
Boys
Polson 6, Hamilton 1
Singles: Andy Purcell, H, def. Torrin Ellis, 6-3, 7-5; Trent Wilson, P, def. Dawson Berglund, 6-1, 6-0; Brock Henriksen, P, def. Isaac Harmon, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 10-7; Noah Trosper, P, def. Jacob Rollins, 4-6, 6-0, 10-7.
Doubles: Colter Wilson/Owen McElwee, P, def. Liam O'Connell/Jackson Heath, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7; Tate Barentsen/Chris Lake, P, def. Sam Duerr/Jonah Wilhelm, 6-0, 6-2; Ashten Nelson/Taegen Gage, P, def. Finn Dufresne/Daniel Simmerman, 6-2, 6-0.
Polson 6, Libby 1
Singles: Ellis, P, def. Ryan Beagle, 6-3, 6-4; Wilson, P, def. Trevor Collins, 6-2, 6-0; Tyler Andersen, L, def. Barentsen, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8; Lake, P, def. Alderic Martineau, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: C. Wilson/McElwee, P, def. Thomas Roark/Cylis Goddard, 6-1, 6-2; Trosper/Henriksen, P, def. Zach Fantozzi/Jennings Greenfield, 6-2, 6-3; Nelson/Gage, P, def. Morgan Davis/Kai BaSham, 6-2, 6-2.
Polson 4, Corvallis 2
Singles: McElmee, P, def. Vai, 6-0, 6-0; Henriksen, P, def. Jessop, 7-6, 4-6, 12-10; Violett def. Gividen, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Hutchison/Wilcox, C, def. C. Wilson/T. Wilson, 6-4, 6-3; Talia/Sangster, C, def. Barentsen/Lake, 6-2, 6-3; Nelson/Gage, P, def. Chavez/Allsop, 7-5, 6-4.
Tennis
Boys
Polson 4, Corvallis 2
Singles: Wilson, P, def. Hutchison, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7; Barentsen, P, def. Wilcox, 7-5, 7-5; Gividen, C, def. Nelson, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Sangster/Talia, C, def. McElwee/C. Wilson, 7-6, 6-1; Henriksen/Lake, P, def. Jessop/Vai, 6-4, 6-4; Gage/Violett, P, def. Allsop/Chavez, 6-4, 6-3.
Dillon 5, Stevensville 1
Singles: Marcus Sandall, D, def. Dominic Bridges, 6-0, 6-0; Kyle Hawley, D, def. Tucker Lay, 6-1, 6-1; Josiah Jones, D, def. Maddox Hurlbert, 6-0, 6-0; Josh Ryker, S, def. Logan Morrison, 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: Isaac Sandall/Daniel Leonardson, D, def. Bridges/Lay, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5; Jones/Morrison, D, def. Hurlbert/Ryker, 6-3, 6-1.
Girls
Polson 5, Hamilton 2
Singles: Eliana Foss, H, def. Clara Todd, 6-2, 6-4; Katie Smith, P, def. Gracie Hawkes, 6-4, 6-3; Hope Morrison, P, def. Emma Hollingsworth, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8; Karli Owen, P, def. Kristen Jessop, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Sierra Lundeen/Camilla Forsti, P, def. Maria Kanenwisher/Brynn Lehtola, 6-1, 5-7, 10-8; Lucy Violett/Piper Hoxie, P, def. Kiara Daughtey/Tegan Chapman, 6-0, 6-0; Tessa Lewanski/Brooklyn Brown, H, won by forfeit.
Polson 5, Hamilton 2
Singles: Todd, P, def. Kaitlyn Canary, 6-0, 6-0; Hoxie, P, def. Elaina Covington, 6-2, 6-2; Morrison, P. def. Marissa Hollingsworth, 6-0, 6-2; Violett, P, def. Maggie Fantozzi, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Lundeen/Smith, P, def. Bella Covington/Macey Halverson, 6-0, 6-1; Allie Thorstenson/Ellie Andreessen, L, def. Foresti/Owen, 6-1, 6-4; Kayla Hoff/Savannah Lucas, L, won by forfeit.
Polson 6, Corvallis 1
Singles: Todd, P, def. Henry, 6-2, 7-5; Lundeen, P, def. Powell, 6-4, 6-3; Smith, P, def. Gross, 7-6, 6-0; Morrison, P, def. Watt, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Yaskus/Trail, C, won by forfeit; Owen/Foresti, P, def. Williams/Koerner, 6-4, 6-0; Hupfine/Violett, P, def. Jessop/Venema, 6-3, 6-1.
Polson 5, Loyola 2
Singles: Evelyn Dechans, L, def. Todd, 6-0, 6-0; Smith, P, def. Wamsley, 6-1, 6-0; Morrison, P, def. Morgan Neibauer, 1-6, 6-1, 10-1; Violett, P, def. Ngyuan, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Foresti/Lundeen , P, def. Schneider/Deschamps, 6-0, 6-0; Dechans/Ngyuan, L, won by forfeit; Owens/Huffine, P, def. Schneider/Deschamps, 6-4, 6-1.
Dillon 3, Stevensville 2
Singles: Olivia Peretto, S, def. Brooklyn Williams, 6-1, 6-2; Alanah Rose, D, def. Peretto, 6-3, 6-2; Cayanne McCabe, D, def. Chloe Milstren, 6-3, 6-0; Liedtka, S, def. Aubrey Hawley, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.
Doubles: Rachel Fluckiger/Eden, D, def. Liedtka/Milstren, 6-1, 6-1.
SOFTBALL
Polson 8, Butte Central 2
Butte Central;000;001;1;-;2;2;4
Polson;232;001;x;-;8;9;2
WP - Katelyne Druyvestein. LP - Mehring.
Hits - Polson: McKenna Hanson 3 (2B, 3B), Nikki Kendall 3, Carli Maley, Avery Starr, Anna Vert.
RBIs - Polson: Hanson 2, Kendall 2, Druyvestein, Turquoise Pierre, Reegan Stinger.
Polson 10, Plains 0 (5 inn.)
Plains;000;00;-;0;0;4
Polson;115;21;-;10;10;0
WP - Druyvestein. LP - C. VonHeeder.
Hits - Polson: Maley 3 (HR), Starr 2, Kendall 2 (2B), Druyvestein, Pierre (3B), Jaiven BadBear (HR).
RBIs - Polson: Maley 2, BadBear 2, Hanson, Kendall, Pierre.