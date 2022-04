High school sports roundup

The local Black and Blue high school boys team played Bitterroot Rugby Club in Corvallis Saturday and came away with the win of 34-0 in a shortened match. Tries were scored with 2 each by Fin Nadeau and Kutuk White as well as Jake Rendina and Kayden Berkey. Henry Bennetts scored 2 conversions to add to the score. Fin Nadeau was given Man of the Match honors. Black and Blue will have a home game on Saturday at noon vs. the Missoula Mud Dogs at Evergreen Junior High.