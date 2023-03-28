High school sports baseball
Tuesday
Eureka 15, Troy 0 (3 innings)
Troy;000;-;0;1;5
Eureka;(12)2x;-;15;11;0
WP - Truman. L - Cole.
Hits - Troy: Crowe. Eureka: Hurst 2, Caleb Utter 2, Hall 2, Brouillette 2, Truman, McKim, Bates.
RBIs - Hurst 2, Truman 2, McKim 2, Brouillette 2, Utter, Hall, Lytle, Bates.
Florence 25, East Helena 7 (3 innings)
E.Helena;140;02;-;7;7;10
Florence;3(11)4;7x;-;25;16;3
WP - Philbrick. L - Petty.
Hits - Florence: Pat Duchien 4 (2B), Bates 2 (2B), Testerman 2, Abbott 2, Hinsdale (3B), Philbrick (2B), Oster (2B), Roth, Arlington, Alexander.
RBIs - Florence: Duchien 4, Hinsdale 2, Philbrick 2, Oster 2, Roth 2.