Area sports roundup: Thompson Falls wins District 7B volleyball championship

Prep volleyball

At the District 7B tournament Friday, Thompson Falls secured the championship with a win over Eureka in the chipper, 25-16, 11-25, 25-21, 25-17. Scarlette Schwindt paced the Blue Hawks with 13 kills, 14 assists and eight digs. Teammate Jody Detlaff collected 10 kills, six blocks and two aces. Riley Wilson had a team-high 17 assists and three blocks. For Eureka, Reena Truman had eight kills and Kamber Brown 21 assists. Teammate Katie Schmidt added 15 digs and three blocks.

Junior hockey

The Missoula Junior Bruins boosted their record to 4-2 with a win over the Helena Bighorns Friday in Butte, 5-2. Helena drew first blood on a goal by Alex Bailey in the first period, but Missoula evened the score early in the second period when Zane Cluphf found the net on assists from Mason Mowat and Justin Green. Missoula then took over in the third period, with two goals in the first eight minutes. The first came from Pablo Frank on an assist from Kade Levins and the second on a shot by Liam Bland after an assist by Ian McIntosh. Helena shaved its deficit to 3-2 with a power play goal midway through the period, but the Jr. Bruins finished strong with goals by Frank and Mowat. Kevin Taunton earned the win in net, making 29 saves. Missoula will square off against the Butte Cobras on Saturday night at the Butte Community Ice Center.