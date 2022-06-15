Area sports roundup

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
All-conference
Western AA
Offensive player of the year: Anna Cockhill, Helena Capital
Defensive player of the year: Nyeala Herndon, Helena Capital
First team: Pitcher — Nyeala Herndon, Helena Capital; Faith Howard, Helena. Catcher — Kendall Klemp, Helena. 1B — Grace hood, Missoula Big Sky. 2B — Kenadie Goudette, Kalispell Glacier. SS — Anna Cockhill, Helena Capital. 3B — Haley Wolsky, Missoula Sentinel. OF — Kathryn Emmert, Helena Capital; Ashley King, Helena Capital; Macy Craver, Kalispell Flathead. Designated player — Cassidy Schweitzer, Missoula Sentinel. Utility — Ashlinn Mullaney, Butte.
Second team: Pitcher —Ella Farrell, Kalispell Glacier; Liberty Rogers, Missoula Big Sky. Catcher — Taylor Sayers, Helena Capital. 1B — Ashley Koenig, Helena. 2B — Delaney Laird, Missoula Big Sky. SS — Sammie Labrum, Kalispell Glacier; Kodi Fraser, Missoula Sentinel. 3B — Delaney Laird, Missoula Big Sky. OF — Amy Taylor, Missoula Sentinel; Ashlyn Lamping, Helena; Kennedy Dypwick, Missoula Sentinel. Utility — Maloree English, Helena.
Honorable mention: Pitcher — Rylee Crane, Missoula Sentinel; Jayden Gagner, Missoula Sentinel. Catcher— Laynee Vessar, Kalispell Flathead; Emma Ries, Missoula Sentinel. 1B — Rian Ferriter, Butte. 2B — Belle Glowacki, Helena Capital. SS — Kylee Wetzel, Helena. 3B — Kamber Leary, Butte. Outfielder — Kyler Latrielle, Missoula Big Sky; Emma Cooke, Kalispell Glacier; Madison Petrino, Missoula Hellgate. Utility — Alli Kernan, Kalispell Glacier.
Southwest A
All-state
Sadie Smith, Frenchtown; Cassidy Bagnell, Frenchtown; Abby Faulhaber, Frenchtown; Macee Greenwood, Corvallis; Toni Beatty, Frenchtown; Juna Ashby, Frenchtown; Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central; Sofee Thatcher, Butte Central.
All-conference
First team: Sadie Smith, Frenchtown; Cassidy Bagnell, Frenchtown; Abby Faulhaber, Frenchtown; Macee Greenwood, Corvallis; Toni Beatty, Frenchtown; Juna Ashby, Frenchtown; Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central; Sofee Thatcher, Butte Central; Alexis Godin, Frenchtown; Gabby Krueger, Corvallis.
Second team: Kinzy Creighton, Dillon; Kaitlin McCartney, Corvallis; Sophie Berning, Stevensville; Belle Surginer, East Helena; Addison Flynn, Hamilton; Brynne Johnson, Hamilton; Chloe Long, Frenchtown; Emma Cashell, Corvallis; Mia Keeley, Butte Central.
Honorable Mention: Olivia Campbell, Frenchtown; Carah Evans, Frenchtown; Lily Brushia, Stevensville; Claire Schneiter, Stevensville; Abigail Brevig, Dillon; Sydney Wolsky, Corvallis; Ella Pickett, East Helena.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic
Saturday at 3 p.m.
at Lockwood High School
Rosters
East All-Stars: Maria Stewart, Billings Central; Josie Hasler, Huntley Project; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project; Greta Peterson, Huntley Project; Baily Egan, Colstirp; Kara Pospisil, Billings Senior; Madi Ramsey, Billings West; Ryann Eddins, Bozeman Gallatin; Jordan Olson-Keck, Billings Skyview. Coach: Yang Yang, Rocky Mountain College.
West All-Stars: Emma Gunderson, Choteau; Malia Harris, Anaconda; Sidney Gulick, Kalispell Glacier; Kennedy Pocha, Helena Capital; Paige Sawyer, Missoula Sentinel; Daisy Fisher, White Sulphur Springs; Shelbey Klein, Ennis; Savanna Sterck, Kalispell Flathead; Madiline Gilder, Corvallis. Coach: Maureen Boyle, Carroll College
ADULT GOLF
Mt. Sentinel Women’s Association
Wednesday
Colored Ball
First Place: Julie Dybdal, Laura Pahl, Karen Ridgeway
Second Place: Lori Blotzke, Peggy Dowling, Pam Schneiter
Chip-ins: Karen Ridgeway—Hole 1
Birdies: Karen Ridgeway –Hole 1