Area sports roundup

SOFTBALL
Southwest A all-state/conference
First team (and all-state picks)
Sadie Smith, 12, Frenchtown, All State/1st Team; Cassidy Bagnell, 12, Frenchtown, All State/1st Team; Abby Faulhaber, 12, Frenchtown, All State/1st Team; Macee Greenwood, 12, Corvallis, All State/1st Team; Toni Beatty, 12, Frenchtown, All State/1st Team; Juna Ashby, 12, Frenchtown, All State/1st Team; Brooke Badovinac, 11, Butte Central, All State/1st Team; Sofee Thatcher, 11, Butte Central, All State/1st Team; Alexis Godin, 10, Frenchtown, 1st Team; Gabby Krueger, 12, Corvallis, 1st Team.
Second team
Kinzy Creighton, 9, Dillon; Kaitlin McCartney, 11, Corvallis; Sophie Berning, 11, Stevensville; Belle Surginer, 11, East Helena; Addison Flynn, 9, Hamilton; Brynne Johnson, 11, Hamilton; Chloe Long, 12, Frenchtown; Emma Cashell, 10, Corvallis; Mia Keeley, 12, Butte Central.
Honorable mention
Olivia Campbell, 11, Frenchtown; Carah Evans, 10, Frenchtown; Lily Brushia, 12, Stevensville; Claire Schneiter, 12, Stevensville; Abigail Brevig, 12, Dillon; Sydney Wolsky, 11, Corvallis; Ella Pickett, 11, East Helena.
GOLF
Mt. Sentinel Women's Association
Wednesday
Event: Longest drive fairway
Winners:
A-Linda Mann, Karen Gallagher, Julie Goebel.
B-(tie) Vida Long, Julie Hiett, Karen Overland.
C-Pam Schneiter, (tie for second) Helen Kiely, Tana Combs, Susan Markey.