 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area sports roundup

  • 0

SOFTBALL

Southwest A all-state/conference

First team (and all-state picks)

Sadie Smith, 12, Frenchtown, All State/1st Team; Cassidy Bagnell, 12, Frenchtown, All State/1st Team; Abby Faulhaber, 12, Frenchtown, All State/1st Team; Macee Greenwood, 12, Corvallis, All State/1st Team; Toni Beatty, 12, Frenchtown, All State/1st Team; Juna Ashby, 12, Frenchtown, All State/1st Team; Brooke Badovinac, 11, Butte Central, All State/1st Team; Sofee Thatcher, 11, Butte Central, All State/1st Team; Alexis Godin, 10, Frenchtown, 1st Team; Gabby Krueger, 12, Corvallis, 1st Team.

Second team

Kinzy Creighton, 9, Dillon; Kaitlin McCartney, 11, Corvallis; Sophie Berning, 11, Stevensville; Belle Surginer, 11, East Helena; Addison Flynn, 9, Hamilton; Brynne Johnson, 11, Hamilton; Chloe Long, 12, Frenchtown; Emma Cashell,  10, Corvallis; Mia Keeley, 12, Butte Central.

People are also reading…

Honorable mention

Olivia Campbell, 11, Frenchtown; Carah Evans, 10, Frenchtown; Lily Brushia, 12, Stevensville; Claire Schneiter, 12, Stevensville; Abigail Brevig, 12, Dillon; Sydney Wolsky, 11, Corvallis; Ella Pickett, 11, East Helena.

GOLF

Mt. Sentinel Women's Association

Wednesday

Event: Longest drive fairway

Winners:

A-Linda Mann, Karen Gallagher, Julie Goebel.

B-(tie) Vida Long, Julie Hiett, Karen Overland.

C-Pam Schneiter, (tie for second) Helen Kiely, Tana Combs, Susan Markey.

 

 

 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News