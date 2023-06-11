Polson senior Dawson DuMont was a two-way star for the Pirates during their run to a state championship. That success led him to being named the Missoulian/Republic Services baseball player of the year.

DuMont, an all-state selection at pitcher and outfielder, finished the inaugural season of high school baseball with a .493 batting average, a .595 on-base percentage and a .970 slugging percentage. He smashed five of the Pirates’ six home runs, totaled a team-best 47 RBIs and scored 29 runs as Polson posted a 19-3 record.

DuMont shut down opposing hitters when he moved in from center field to pitch. Over 38 innings, he allowed just 19 hits, four earned runs and struck out 66 batters against 17 walks. He limited the opposition to a .145 batting average while posting a 0.737 ERA and a 0.947 WHIP.

DuMont was the starting pitcher in Polson’s semifinal win over Florence at the state tournament, giving up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out nine in six innings. In three state games at the plate, he was 4-for-9 with four RBIs, one run scored and three walks, including two RBIs and one run in the title game win over Whitefish

“He is one of our best kept secrets,” Polson coach Brad Fisher said of DuMont in May after the state semifinal win. “We knew by the end of this weekend people will know who he is before we leave. He’s been our leader all year, he hits the ball a ton and today he got on the mound and chucked it pretty well. I’m really proud of him.”

Softball

Mission-Arlee-Charlo senior Jerny Crawford has been an all-state athlete since her first high school season on the diamond and helped the Bulldogs earn three state runner-up finishes. As she now heads to play in college, she’s the Missoulian/Republic Services softball player of the year.

Crawford was a three-year starter for MAC, missing her freshman season because it was canceled by the pandemic. She earned all-state honors as a sophomore, repeated that as a junior and is likely to collect that recognition for the third time this season.

Crawford’s play at shortstop and near the top of the batting order helped propel the Bulldogs (30-6) to unprecedented success. Their three runner-up finishes at the State B-C tournament the past three years mark the only times they’ve made the title game in program history.

Crawford, the Arlee valedictorian, is heading to Carroll College, which she chose for the chance to keep playing softball, study nursing and participate in ROTC because she wants to become an Army nurse. She’s also played travel softball for the Montana Avalanche.

“We have a lot of great players on this team,” Reum said after MAC upset two-time defending state champ Florence on the road in early May. “When you have a player as special as her, you just let her play. She has a lot of confidence and calmness that she brings to our team with her and her sister (Rheid) holding down second and short.”