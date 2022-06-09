Big Sky's Caden Bateman and a sky-high rise nets him honor from Missoulian/Republic Services

Caden Bateman and the Missoula Big Sky boys basketball team had a well-documented rise the past few seasons.

The program, which at one point housed future UM star Larry Krystkowiak, had been dormant. Better days were long behind, but the building blocks placed by now-former head coach Ryan Hansen a few years ago started to become more than just a few stray bricks.

The blocks had finally formed a foundation, and soon a fully realized program ready to compete. While it was a senior-heavy roster that truly led the charge, Bateman, a future Montana men’s basketball walk-on, was one of the pillars.

He bought into what Hansen wanted to build. He was a gym rat and wanted to make sure the work put in from the program would eventually be realized. He was the example for younger players at Big Sky to see what they can do with the proper mindset.

"Having coached for as long as I have, you see those kids and you can kinda recognize the ones who have that potential and then it's what they do with that potential on their way up that decides what they can become," Hansen said of Bateman. "He's the perfect example of what hard work can show. It's very rewarding as a coach to witness that and see that."

The Eagles improved year after year with Bateman, a rangy 6-foot-7-inch forward playing a bit out of position at the 5-spot — he was Big Sky’s tallest player by a long shot, but he projects to play as more of a wing in college at UM. That didn’t really bother him. He did what he needed to do and was always good for a double-double performance with a few blocks, a big jumper or a nifty cross-over move if he got to his spot on the wing rather than the block.

He didn't seem to care too much about playing out of position, which was a true necessity for Hansen and the Eagles. No one else on the roster was north of 6-2, and the only other one at that height was a lanky 6-2, making Bateman the only player who could anchor the paint and be a match-up problem for many of the smaller teams in the AA.

"Without that size I don't know how far we do go," Hansen said. "I think it shows a lot about who he is, willing to accept that role even though he knows he is going to play a guard/wing type in college. Having a guy who is willing to sacrifice in that way, for the betterment of the team is huge."

He averaged 16.6 points per game and came up big at key spots late in the season come playoff time.

The Eagles, which ended the year 14-11 with all of those losses coming by single digits, tore through rivals Sentinel and Hellgate in the Western AA divisional tournament to earn their spot at state. They were the lone Missoula AA boys team to make it, the first time that has ever happened. Batemen scored 22 against Sentinel and 18 against Hellgate in those games.

There, the Eagles didn’t have the exact showing they wanted with a first-round loss to Bozeman by single digits. But the Eagles ran the table in the consolation bracket winning three straight over Butte, Billings Skyview and Billings Senior all in Billings to take the third-place trophy.

Certainly not a bad prize for the once-grounded Eagles program.

