Bigfork boys, girls earn top seeds as 9 area teams qualify for State A, B basketball tournaments

The Bigfork boys and girls basketball teams made it a sweep of divisional titles to earn top seeds to the State B tournaments.

They were the only two area teams to place first at the Western A, B and C divisionals this week. In total, nine area teams earned a berth to the state tournaments, which run from March 9-12.

The Valkyries won the Western B divisional title with a 45-26 win over Thompson Falls on Saturday in Ronan. Madison Chappuis led them with 13 points, Braeden Gunlock added 12 and Emma Berreth chipped in 11.

Bigfork went 3-0 at divisionals and is 5-0 this postseason to improve its record to 21-1, with its only loss coming with its top player sidelined. The Valkyries outscored their three divisional opponents 166-67.

Thompson Falls is the second seed for state. The Blue Hawks got eight points from Ellie Baxter and Chesney Lowe in the title game.

On the boys side, Bigfork won the Western B divisional crown with a 55-51 overtime win against Eureka. Bryce Gilliard led the Vikings with 14 points, whie Isak Epperly and Levi Taylor scored 10 apiece.

The Vikings, who improved to 15-8, are heading to state for the first time since 2019. They won back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019 under Sam Tudor, who's now coaching the Kalispell Flathead girls.

Eureka picked up the No. 2 seed as it qualified for state for the first time since 1995. Gavin Bates scored a game-high 21 points in the title game loss.

The Polson boys earned the highest seed among area teams at the Western A, taking third. Hamilton was fourth and Frenchtown was fifth. The other seeds are: 1. Butte Central and 2. Dillon.

Polson's Colton Graham had a game-high 19 points in the 40-36 win in the third-place game against Hamilton, which got 10 points apiece from Tyson Rostad, Eli Taylor and Asher Magness. Frenchtown beat Browning, 67-57, in the fifth-place game behind Devin Shelton's 18 points. Butte Central beat Dillon in the title game, 63-47, as Dougie Peoples dropped 28 points.

The Hamilton girls are the No. 2 seed out of the Western A. Columbia Falls is the No. 4 seed. The other seeds are: 1. Dillon, 3. Browning and 5. Butte Central.

Hamilton lost to Dillon in the title game, 52-37, getting 15 points from Layne Kearns and 13 from Taryn Searle, while Dillon's Lauryn Petersen went for 18 and Ainsley Shipman 13. Columbia Falls lost to Browning, 56-44, in the third-place game despite getting a game-high 21 points from Hope McAtee.

No area teams qualified out of the Western C boys and girls divisionals. The Manhattan Christian boys and Twin Bridges girls earned the top seeds. The West Yellowstone and Shields Valley boys will play in a challenge game for the second spot at state, while the Manhattan Christian and Shields Valley girls will play in a challenge game.

The Western AA divisionals are this coming week.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.