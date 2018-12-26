HELENA — The Class AA boys basketball talent pool is cluttered with premier teams at the top.
This week, the rankings didn’t shuffle much despite top-ranked Missoula Hellgate falling to Coeur d'Alene.
But Great Falls CMR moved after surviving an overtime game against Helena Capital to remain unbeaten. CMR has toppled Havre, Capital, Missoula Big Sky, Kalispell Flathead and Kalispell Glacier — all solid opponents.
The Class A boys rankings remain the same at the top, with defending champion Hardin retaining the No. 1 position. Butte Central justified its move upward when it toppled Hamilton 57-50; the Broncs were No. 4 last week.
Lewistown moved into the rankings by defeating Miles City 72-52 and Belgrade 40-31, showcasing that the Golden Eagles could be a contender in the second half of the season.
Missoula Loyola gave last year's Class B champion Bigfork everything it could handle in a 70-65 loss on Dec. 18. Fairfield also created some more shuffling when it defeated Rocky Boy 63-49 in a Dec. 15 showdown.
Class C didn’t have much movement this week as it appears the storyline from the past two seasons could hold. Until a team proves otherwise, it's Manhattan Christian and Arlee.
Two-time defending runner-up Manhattan Christian, led by Caleb Bellach and Josiah Amunrud, continues to steamroll opponents, winning its last two games by 37 and 47 points. Two-time defending champion Arlee has high-quality wins going into the break, defeating Class B Lodge Grass 65-58 in its season opener and recording a recent 75-20 victory over St. Regis.