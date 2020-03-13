Class AA boys: Unbeaten Hellgate secures share of state title with Billings Skyview

And in the first quarter he picked up exactly where he left off.

After a quick score by Levi Torgerson, Wyman scored the next five points to put the Bison ahead 8-6 five minutes in.

Skyview answered with a a 3-pointer by Ky Kouba to take the lead and then added on a score by Abe Seybert.

Falcons coach Kevin Morales has preached defense all season and in the second quarter, he described his team’s play as gritty.

Wyman added a bucket in the first few seconds and then Skyview held him and his entire team scoreless for the rest of the quarter.

“This was our fourth time seeing them so we had a zone picked out that kind of hurt them in divisional so we stuck with that game plan,” Morales said. “The boys executed it to a tee.”

Koba added three more 3-pointers in the second quarter and Cameron Ketchum added another as the Falcons went on a 17-2 run to take a 29-13 lead into halftime.

Great Falls tried to come back in the second half, but their attempt came up short.

Tarel Rollins added a few buckets by Skyview answered by going inside to 6-7 senior Julius Mims.