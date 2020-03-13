Class AA boys: Unbeaten Hellgate secures share of state title with Billings Skyview

BOZEMAN — The Missoula Hellgate boys basketball team topped off a perfect season with a 48-34 win over Billings West Friday in a State AA semifinal game.
The Knights finished with a 23-0 record. Since the tournament was canceled after their game, they'll share the championship with co-finalist Billings Skyview.
Hellgate wasted no time in taking the upper hand against the Golden Bears. The Knights raced to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter behind nine points by Rollie Worster.
West stopped the bleeding in the second quarter and trailed by 12 at intermission, 31-19. Hellgate went on a 6-2 run to start the second half and led 39-23 heading into the final frame.
Hellgate stayed in control throughout the fourth quarter, leading 45-30 with just under 3 minutes left.
"It’s a mixed bag of emotions right now,” Hellgate coach Jeff Hays said. “MHSA is doing what they think is best and we fully support it but we are disappointed.”
Skyview coach Kevin Morales said before the tournament was actually canceled that it would be a bummer. This is the first time in the history of the MHSA that there will be co-champions in boys basketball.
“It’s not the way you want to end your season,” Skyview coach Kevin Morales said.
With the MSHA canceling the remaining of the state tournament, Hays didn’t really want to talk about the game.
“We did end up with the win but you look at our guys and it didn’t look or feel that way,” Hays said. “Bottom line is my team loves to play. They come to practice, competed every game and dominated every game.”
Worster He finished with a game-high 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds.
Billings Skyview 61, Great Falls 44
Three-point shooting and some stingy defense.
That was all that was needed for Billings Skyview to head to the AA boys championship game.
Skyview made eight 3-pointers and held Great Falls to below 35 percent shooting as it came away with a 61-44 victory.
Morales said to get to the championship game feels great after his team experienced a slow start to the season, losing four of its first six games.
“I”m just so happy for my boys,” Morales said. “A lot of people didn’t believe in us but these players believe in themselves and if they do that, they can climb mountains.”
Great Falls was coming off an overtime thriller against Helena Capital where Drew Wyman finished with 34 points the night before.
And in the first quarter he picked up exactly where he left off.
After a quick score by Levi Torgerson, Wyman scored the next five points to put the Bison ahead 8-6 five minutes in.
Skyview answered with a a 3-pointer by Ky Kouba to take the lead and then added on a score by Abe Seybert.
Falcons coach Kevin Morales has preached defense all season and in the second quarter, he described his team’s play as gritty.
Wyman added a bucket in the first few seconds and then Skyview held him and his entire team scoreless for the rest of the quarter.
“This was our fourth time seeing them so we had a zone picked out that kind of hurt them in divisional so we stuck with that game plan,” Morales said. “The boys executed it to a tee.”
Koba added three more 3-pointers in the second quarter and Cameron Ketchum added another as the Falcons went on a 17-2 run to take a 29-13 lead into halftime.
Great Falls tried to come back in the second half, but their attempt came up short.
Tarel Rollins added a few buckets by Skyview answered by going inside to 6-7 senior Julius Mims.
Mims also finished with an alley-oop that brought the Skyview faithful to its feet.
“I don’t know if a lot of people can catch that lob in the state of Montana, let alone the AA tournament,” Morales said. Julius has a lot of tools in his bag. He did a great job”.
Bozeman 63, Sentinel 55
The Spartans (17-7) saw their season come to an end at the hands of the Hawks. Tony Frohlich-Fair finished with a game-high 22 points for Sentinel. Alex Germer added 15 points and TJ Rausch 11 for Sentinel.
Bozeman held a slim 29-26 lead at halftime but Sentinel fought back and got within two points with 1:30 left in the game. Then the Hawks converted a clutch three-point play to put the game away.