The Missoula Hellgate girls beat crosstown rival Sentinel twice during the regular season primarily with zone defenses, so when the teams met in the Western AA divisional, the Knights made a calculated bet to go with a man-to-man defense.
The change proved to be a boon as the Knights earned a 44-26 victory — their largest over Sentinel this season — on Thursday at Kalispell Glacier to advance to the semifinals and move within one win of their first state berth since 2003.
“We’ve been working all season to have something in our back pocket that we could show,” Hellgate assistant coach Linda Jacobson said.
The fourth-seeded Knights will play top-seeded Helena High at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Fifth-seeded Sentinel has a bye in the consolation quarterfinals and will play in the loser-out consolation semifinals at 9:30 a.m. Saturday against the loser of third-seeded Kalispell Glacier and second-seeded Helena Capital.
The Knights, who never trailed, broke open the game by outscoring the Spartans 20-5 in the second quarter to build a 30-13 halftime lead. Their man defense flustered Sentinel, which was limited to 26.3 percent shooting, while Hellgate found transition offense off of 21 forced turnovers and shot 38.1 percent.
“We got a big lead from matching up in man and they couldn’t get into their offense,” Jacobson said. “We forced turnovers when they tried to get into their offense. Our girls’ reaction time this game showed it’s improving. There’s definitely room to improve, but they definitely worked hard at it this game.”
Part of the reason for the defensive change came from the Knights’ struggles with rebounding. They finished with a 32-26 advantage on the boards and 12-9 on the offensive glass.
“We felt that we matched up well with them and had height advantages if we matched up in man,” Jacobson said. “The girls really worked hard, communicated well, and we did a good job prepping them during the week.
"They were reacting well, pinpointing their reaction time. I felt they were making sure they were getting better positioning and not having to fight so much."
Hellgate freshman point guard Addy Heaphy scored a team-best 11 points for the Knights, who built their lead to 24 points in the third quarter. Senior shooting guard Emma Blakely added eight points, seven rebounds and a team-high four assists. Senior forward Kylie Lunday chipped in eight points.
Sentinel forward Lexi Deden tallied a game-high 13 points to go with three assists. No teammate scored more than four points.
“(Hellgate) played well, and they had a good game-plan, and we got tight, and they got physical,” Sentinel head coach Karen Deden said. “We turned the ball over, and we had a hard time getting shots off, and that played in their favor.”
The Knights will take on Helena High, which they lost to twice during the regular season, 49-25 and 46-34. The Bengals are led by Montana Lady Griz signee Jamie Pickens, a 6-foot-2 forward.
“She’s a 1-2-3-4-5 player who can player every position on the court,” Jacobson said. “She’s a great leader and has an excellent presence. She knows how to use her body, when to turn it on and when to take charge. She’s a complete player.”
The Bengals are more than just Pickens, and the Knights will need the complete-game performance they’ve been looking for if they want to knock off Helena.
“They’re a legitimate No. 1 with great players, excellent athletes,” Jacobson said. “I think we match up well. That’s where a complete game comes into play. We haven’t done that yet. If they get that down, we can beat teams like Helena.”
Big Sky girls fall to Helena Capital
Seventh-seeded Big Sky is headed to the loser-out consolation quarterfinals after a 58-19 loss to No. 2 seed Helena Capital. There, the Eagles will play sixth-seeded Kalispell Flathead at 11 a.m. Friday.
Big Sky, which went 1-17 during the regular season, trailed 14-3 after the first quarter and 29-9 at the half. The Eagles shot 14.3 percent (5 of 35) from the field and committed 18 turnovers.
Mia Sandau paced Big Sky with five points. Capital's Sydney Sheridan tallied 14 points and five assists, both game highs, and Megan Lindbo added 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting as the Bruins shot 51.1 percent from the field.
"They are a good team, and I think we are very capable of playing them to a good game," Big Sky head coach Michela Anderson said. "They just knocked down shots in this game, and it's like I talked about before (during the season) we just have to get stops."
Sentinel boys top Big Sky
Second-seeded Sentinel moved on to the semifinals with a 51-34 win over crosstown rival Big Sky, the tournament's seventh seed. The Spartans will play third-seeded Helena Capital at 8 p.m. Friday for a berth into the title game.
The Spartans shot 52.9 percent (18 of 34) from the field while holding the Eagles to 33.3 percent (11 of 33). They shut down Big Sky junior Camdyn LaRance, the No. 2 scorer in the state, holding him to five points on 1-of-10 shooting.
"I thought Big Sky had a great game plan, and they really tried to slow the game down a lot," Sentinel head coach Jay Jagelski said. "I told my team to expect the unexpected, and I thought they did a great job of responding to that."
Sentinel sophomore Alex Germer led the way with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while sophomore Tony Frohlich-Fair added seven points. Senior Scott Malikie grabbed a game-high six rebounds to help lead to a 24-13 edge on the boards.
Sentinel never trailed, but it got off to a slow start and led just 7-4 after the first quarter before building its lead to 25-16 at the half. Even as Big Sky tried to chip away, the Spartans eventually pushed their lead to 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Big Sky senior Daniel Morin scored a game-high 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
"(Sentinel) hit some early threes, and that put us behind the eight-ball a little bit," Big Sky head coach Cory Sova said. "I really give a lot of credit to our kids, they moved the ball, and didn't panic. ... (Sentinel) really caused some problems with their athleticism, and I was really proud of our kids on how they played."
Hellgate boys open against Helena High
After a first-round bye, top-seeded Hellgate will take on No. 4 seed Helena High 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Knights went 12-0 against Western AA teams during the regular season.
The Bengals beat fifth-seeded Glacier, 46-30, on Thursday to advance to the semifinals. Pierce Brown led them with 12 points, while University of Providence basketball signee Connor Murgel added 10 points.
Jason Blasco of the Helena Independent Record contributed to this article.