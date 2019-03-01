The Hellgate girls basketball players high-fived players from the boys team, hugged each other and jumped up and down as they walked off the court with smiles on their faces on Friday afternoon at Kalispell Glacier.
The fourth-seeded Knights had just pulled off arguably the upset of the Western AA season by knocking off Helena High (17-2), the state's top-ranked team and the two-time defending state champions, in the divisional tournament semifinals.
The Knights' 54-50 win qualified them for state for the first time since 2003, lifted them into the divisional championship game against third-ranked Helena Capital at 6 p.m. Saturday and guaranteed them a top-2 seed at state.
"These girls played like they wanted it more than anything," Hellgate assistant coach Brady Henthorn said. "They trusted the game plan. They played aggressive. They played to win. In the past, we played not to lose. That's something we've been working on with having so many young girls."
Coming out of the half in a 29-29 tie, the Knights outscored Helena High 13-9 in a pivotal third quarter to take the lead for good. They built their advantage to seven points with 3:02 to play and held off a late rally in which their lead was trimmed to one point.
After shooting 52.9 percent from the field in the opening half, the Knights dropped to 38.5 percent in the second half but took advantage of their trips to the free-throw line. Hellgate converted 15 of 19 on free throws in the second half and finished the game 21 of 25 to Helena's 4 of 9.
"We’ve preached that we need to start putting four quarters together," Henthorn said. "That comes from being mentality strong and having a winning mentality. They came together and were ready to play from the get-go tonight. There were several chances we could have given it away, but they rose to the occasion and trusted each other."
For the Knights, the victory was the continuation of what's been a breakout season. Coming off a 4-17 record in 2018, they've gone 13-7, topped Sentinel for the first time in 16 years and won their first city title since 2003 behind an influx of talented freshmen and the transfer of senior shooting guard Emma Blakely from Sentinel.
Hellgate had opened the divisional tournament with its third win this season against fifth-seeded Sentinel, a 44-26 victory on Thursday.
"It goes back to what we preached from the beginning of the season that we need to get better every single day," Henthorn said. "Whether it be the mental side of it or the physical side or coming together with working on team chemistry, we have to improve every time we step on the floor. Showing up this week and making it to the championship on the run that we’ve had just shows that these girls have put in the work and they believe and they’ve gotten better and improved every single day."
Blakely finished with 18 points and four assists, both team highs, to go with her seven rebounds. She went 11 of 12 at the free-throw line and sank a pair with with the Knights leading 52-50 in the closing seconds. Freshman point guard Addy Heaphy added nine points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers as the Knights shot 46.7 percent from the floor.
Senior forward Kylie Lunday helped hold down the post and limit damage from Helena's 26-24 edge on the boards. She tallied 10 points and nine rebounds, splitting a pair of free throws with the Knights holding a 51-50 lead in the final 90 seconds. Bailee Sayler, a 6-foot freshman, scored 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting.
The Knights allowed Lady Griz signee Jamie Pickens, a 6-foot-2 forward, to get her points while they tried to shut down the rest of the team. Pickens finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds on 8-of-17 shooting, and Hellgate held all other players to eight or fewer points.
The Bengals made just 37.7 percent of their shots, including 32.1 percent in the second half.
"I think I got out-coached tonight," Helena head coach Eric Peterson said. "I take the blame for this one, and I didn't have our girls ready to play, and I take ownership (of this loss)."
Helena High is still alive for a berth into the state tournament and will have to beat Flathead in a loser-game at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Flathead to qualify. If the Bengals win that game, they'd play in the consolation final later that day to see if they'd be the third or fourth seed at state.
"At this point, we are not in the business of losing in tournaments," Peterson said. "We have to gather ourselves and be ready to go tomorrow morning. "(Hellgate) played with confidence, with poise, and hats off to them because they came out, and beat us tonight."
Hellgate boys top Helena
To make it to the title game, Hellgate (18-1) erased an 11-point deficit and held on for a 49-44 win over fourth-seeded Helena High (10-10) in Friday's semifinals after earning a first-round bye as the regular-season champs.
The Knights head to the championship game and will take on third-seeded Capital, which upset No. 2 seed Sentinel in the semifinals.
Montana Grizzly basketball commit Rollie Worster scored a game-high 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. Junior forward Abe Johnson tallied a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
"We tried to do a bunch of different things to change the tempo of the game (early) and to make (Helena) uncomfortable, and nothing worked," Hellgate coach Jeff Hays said. "This is tournament basketball, and upsets happen, and you have to come ready to play every game. Credit to Helena, they were better than us for about a quarter and a half, and we were able to execute (the rest of the way)."
Helena's Alex Johnson paced the Bengals with 11 points. Pierce Brown added nine points, while Providence signee Connor Murgel chipped in seven points and a game-high five assists.
Sentinel boys fall to Capital
Sentinel is heading to the consolation semifinals after losing to Capital in the championship semifinals, 53-51. The Spartans will need to beat fifth-seeded Glacier at 11 a.m. Saturday to secure a berth to state.
The Spartans trailed 13-6 after one quarter and 28-20 at the half but used a big third quarter to grab a 38-37 lead. They never built their lead to more than one point during the fourth quarter, in which they got outscored 16-13.
The Spartans shot 44.4 percent from the field but just 23.8 percent (5 of 21) on 3-pointers. Senior Scott Malikie and sophomore Alex Germer each scored 15 points for Sentinel, while Griz football signee Elias DeWaters added 10 points.
Capital's Brady Martin scored 14 points to pace the Bruins, who made 45.7 percent of their shots.
Sentinel girls to face Glacier
Sentinel will take on Glacier with a berth to the state tournament on the line at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Spartans had a bye into the consolation semifinals after losing their opening-round game to Hellgate, 44-26. Glacier dropped to the consolation bracket after losing to Capital, 47-37, in the semifinals on Friday.
Sentinel went 0-2 against Glacier during the regular season but played the Wolfpack to a 39-36 loss on Feb. 22.
Season ends for Big Sky boys, girls
The Big Sky boys and girls, both of which were the seventh seed, had their seasons end after they went 0-2 at the divisional tournament.
The boys (3-17) outscored Flathead 26-18 in the fourth quarter, but their rally from a 12-point deficit came up short in a 69-65 loss. Senior Daniel Morin paced Big Sky with 26 points, shooting 6 of 11 on 3-pointers, while fellow senior Andrew Gardanier added 13 points. Junior Camdyn LaRance tallied 18 points and a game-high five assists.
Big Sky shot 37.7 percent from the field, but Flathead converted 50 percent of its shots. The Eagles made 15 of 22 free throws while the Braves made 23 of 39 shots at the charity stripe. Flathead had four scorers in double figures, led by Gabe Adams' 17 points and 11 rebounds.
"(Flathead) made some shots when they had to and knocked down a ton of free throws," Big Sky head coach Cory Sova said. "Our kids could have put their head down, and (our team) came in and made a game of it in the final stretch. (Flathead) hit some big shots when they needed to, and they made their run, and we couldn't close the gap and quite get over the hump, and (the Braves) made plays, controlled the tempo and made shots when they needed to."
The girls (1-19) led by three points in the first quarter, trailed by three at the half but were outscored 13-4 in the third quarter as their season ended with a 37-21 loss.
Corbyn Sandau and Demi Smith each scored six points to pace Big Sky, which shot 16.2 percent (6 of 37) from the field. Flathead shot 40 percent and was led by Taylor Henley's 12 points and seven rebounds.
Jason Blasco of the Helena Independent Record contributed to this article.