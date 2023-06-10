Missoula Hellgate senior Connor Dick is a state champion, an all-state athlete and a future college basketball player. He’s also now the Missoulian/Republic Services boys basketball player of the year.

Dick scored 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed eight boards in the State AA championship game against Billings West in March. The dominant 70-50 victory secured the Knights’ first outright state title since 2013.

Dick tallied 13 points in the semifinal win over Bozeman High and 12 points in the quarterfinal victory against Bozeman Gallatin. He averaged over 15 points per game for the season.

Dick, who played quarterback for Hellgate’s football team, will be walking on with the Montana Grizzlies men’s basketball team this coming season. It’s been quite the rise for him after a fractured tibia and torn meniscus forced him to miss his entire sophomore year of high school sports.

The Knights’ run to the state championship came after they had failed to qualify for the tournament the previous two seasons. Those have been the only two times Hellgate missed the state tourney under head coach Jeff Hays, who completed his 13th season this year.

“That’s one of the better performances I’ve ever seen,” Hays said of Dick in March after the Knights completed their title run. “Especially, for a state championship game.”

Girls basketball

Bigfork sophomore Braeden Gunlock was a driving force in the undefeated Valkyries’ first-ever girls basketball state championship. She’s now the Missoulian/Republic Services girls basketball player of the year.

Gunlock, a guard/forward, was named the State B tournament MVP. She and freshman guard sister Paeten both earned all-state honors while playing for coach and mother Cortnee.

Braeden scored 22 points and grabbed 11 boards in the 49-37 title game win over Big Timber. She had poured in 33 points and hauled in 17 rebounds in the 56-47 semifinal win over Huntley Project. Before that, she had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 52-38 quarterfinal win over Baker.

At divisionals, she scored 18, 14 and 23 points during the three games. She averaged just under 20 points per game this past season and totaled eight double-doubles throughout the season.

The Valkyries went 26-0 in winning the state championship in their final season before moving up to Class A. Braeden was key in the 2022 team going 25-2 and placing third at the state tournament her freshman year, the program’s first-ever time placing at state.

“Braeden is one of those kind of quiet kids, but she’s an animal on the court and she’s consistent,” Cortnee Gunlock said in March after winning the state championship.