Missoula-area teams had much to celebrate during winter sports season despite incomplete ending for some

The Seeley-Swan girls also pulled off postseason upsets to make a State C appearance under first-year head coach David Cahoon. The Blackhawks will return six of their eight regulars and will be a favorite in the Western 13-C as they try to win their third consecutive conference title.

The Sentinel boys also made it to state despite not winning a game there, but the junior-heavy team showed its future potential. The Spartans should be one of the favorites to win the State AA title next season with a group featuring Alex Germer, Tony Frohlich-Fair, Hayden Kolb and others.

Other teams experienced their own forms of success despite missing out on state.

The Thompson Falls girls won their first regular-season conference title since October 1984 by capturing the Western 7-B title under first-year head coach Chadd Laws. The Blue Hawks’ 19 wins are their most since 2003 and exceeded the 15 wins they totaled over the past four years as they came within one win of qualifying for state for the first time since 2003.

The Big Sky boys basketball team turned around its slow start under first-year head coach Ryan Hansen to come within one win of qualifying for state. Kade Olson played through a torn labrum in his shooting shoulder, while Ben Maehl and Everett Fred also keyed the turnaround.