Missoula Sentinel's Alex Germer shoots his way to award from Missoulian/Republic Services

“I was impressed how he handled the pressure because he was all-state last year and Sentinel, we had a lot of pressure on ourselves,” Maki said. “He was probably the front runner to win player of the year and was just awesome the entire year. I really appreciated how we came in with different offensive and defensive systems and he took to our coaching because he wanted to win. Just a wonderful kid.”

Germer exceled with an outside shooting touch despite standing at 6-foot-7, taking and making shots that Maki wouldn’t advise others to attempt. Maki first noticed that during an outdoor practice near the start of the pandemic when Germer drained shot after shot while shooting through the wind and on a double-rimmed hoop.

Germer went on to lead Class AA with 24.1 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field and 44% on 3-pointers. He eclipsed 1,000 career points, made a Class AA record 13 3-pointers in a game and scored a career-high 51 points, all in the same game against rival Big Sky, leading the stoic, even-keeled baller to break out in smiles.

“He’s had individual success before and he wanted more, but the cool part was that goal was never above our team goals,” Maki said. “He wanted both, which I totally appreciate.”