Missoula Sentinel's Alex Germer shoots his way to award from Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel coach Jason Maki saw something special in Alex Germer during the first practice of the basketball season this past winter.
The team was running through zig zag dribbling drills, and there was Germer going full speed. He was already a Montana State basketball commit and a previous all-state player, but he didn’t let any of that make him a prima donna while preparing to play his final high school season for a new head coach.
“I turned to coach (Adam) Bucy and said, ‘We’re going to be good because our best player is our hardest worker and is working his tail off,’” Maki recalled. “His work ethic and his love of the game, he was a dream to coach.”
Germer came into his senior season as arguably the highest profile player in the state because he was the lone future Division I player at the time. Even with a new head coach and pressure on him to perform, he came through to help lead the Spartans to a 17-2 record and their first state trophy since 2008 as they collected a third-place finish.
He was chosen as the MaxPreps Montana player of the year, earned a roster spot in the Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball series, and was named the Western AA most outstanding offensive player, an all-state player for the second time and an all-conference honoree for the third time. Germer can now add to that list the recognition of being the Missoulian’s boys basketball player of the year.
“I was impressed how he handled the pressure because he was all-state last year and Sentinel, we had a lot of pressure on ourselves,” Maki said. “He was probably the front runner to win player of the year and was just awesome the entire year. I really appreciated how we came in with different offensive and defensive systems and he took to our coaching because he wanted to win. Just a wonderful kid.”
Germer exceled with an outside shooting touch despite standing at 6-foot-7, taking and making shots that Maki wouldn’t advise others to attempt. Maki first noticed that during an outdoor practice near the start of the pandemic when Germer drained shot after shot while shooting through the wind and on a double-rimmed hoop.
Germer went on to lead Class AA with 24.1 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field and 44% on 3-pointers. He eclipsed 1,000 career points, made a Class AA record 13 3-pointers in a game and scored a career-high 51 points, all in the same game against rival Big Sky, leading the stoic, even-keeled baller to break out in smiles.
“He’s had individual success before and he wanted more, but the cool part was that goal was never above our team goals,” Maki said. “He wanted both, which I totally appreciate.”
The shooting ability might be the easiest aspect of his game to translate to the college level, but Germer isn’t just a scorer. He eclipsed 400 rebounds and 100 assists in his career and saw his steal and block totals spike in his final two seasons.
Trying to contain Germer was a challenge for high school coaches, including Helena Capital’s Guy Almquist. Big Sky Conference coaches will soon be the next ones tasked with slowing him down.
“Alex is a unique talent,” Almquist said. “It’s not often we see a player with his size and skill level. A matchup nightmare and somebody who will really stretch the floor at MSU.”