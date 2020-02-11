Tuesday's prep roundup: Hellgate senior Rollie Worster passes Tres Tinkle to become Knights' all-time leading scorer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In Missoula, Loyola fell to Anaconda, 67-55, to drop to 10-7. Nick Mitzel led the Rams with 17 points in the loss, while Liam Haffey had 13. The Rams trailed by just three points at halftime but were outscored 26-10 in the third period and never were able to recover. Mike Galle had 17 points to lead the Copperheads.

Across town, Big Sky dropped a 51-39 decision against Class AA No. 3 Helena Capital to fall to 1-14. Ben Maehl had 13 points to lead the Eagles.

In Bigfork, Class A Ronan pulled out a 58-55 victory over Class B Bigfork. Ronan trailed 28-22 at the half but grabbed a 44-41 lead heading to the fourth quarter, which the teams played to a 14-14 tie. Ronan improved 6-10, while Bigfork dropped to 9-7.

In Troy, Troy earned a 70-37 victory over Two Eagle River to improve to 2-13. Two Eagle River dropped to 0-15.

Girls basketball