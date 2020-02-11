Tuesday's prep roundup: Hellgate senior Rollie Worster passes Tres Tinkle to become Knights' all-time leading scorer

Hellgate senior Rollie Worster broke the school’s all-time scoring, supplanting current Oregon State senior Tres Tinkle atop the list.
Worster scored a season-high 29 points in the Knights’ 81-49 road win over Kalispell Flathead on Tuesday to increase his career point total to 1,586 points in his 85th career game at Hellgate. Tinkle scored 1,580 points in 72 games across the 2013-15 seasons.
Worster is up to 289 points this season through 14 games and is on pace to score 495, which would be a single-season personal best for him. He scored 342 as a freshman, 476 as a sophomore and 479 as a junior, the year in which he passed former Hellgate and Griz great Blaine Taylor (1974-76) to move into second place.
More than a scorer, Worster is fourth in school history for career rebounds and fourth in career assists. The well-rounded play helped him become a Utah State signee.
Worster broke the record on his first 2-point basket in the third quarter, a 10-point frame for him. He scored 19 points in the first half and had all 29 of his points in the first three quarters, making 11 2-pointers, one 3-pointer and four of five free-throw attempts.
Hellgate senior Cam LaRance added 19 points for the top-ranked Knights, who improved to 14-0 overall, 10-0 in conference. Teammate Abe Johnson, an Army commit, added 17 points.
In Missoula, Loyola fell to Anaconda, 67-55, to drop to 10-7. Nick Mitzel led the Rams with 17 points in the loss, while Liam Haffey had 13. The Rams trailed by just three points at halftime but were outscored 26-10 in the third period and never were able to recover. Mike Galle had 17 points to lead the Copperheads.
Across town, Big Sky dropped a 51-39 decision against Class AA No. 3 Helena Capital to fall to 1-14. Ben Maehl had 13 points to lead the Eagles.
In Bigfork, Class A Ronan pulled out a 58-55 victory over Class B Bigfork. Ronan trailed 28-22 at the half but grabbed a 44-41 lead heading to the fourth quarter, which the teams played to a 14-14 tie. Ronan improved 6-10, while Bigfork dropped to 9-7.
In Troy, Troy earned a 70-37 victory over Two Eagle River to improve to 2-13. Two Eagle River dropped to 0-15.
Girls basketball
Class B No. 1 Loyola secured its first Western 6-B conference championship since 2012 with a hard-fought 70-64 road win over Anaconda. Nat Clevenger scored 19 points, Syd Koppang added 18 and Laney Denning chipped in 16 for the Breakers, who were without scoring threats Lani Walker and Sam Clevenger. The Breakers led 22-6 after one quarter, had their lead cut to 34-28 at the half but played an even second half, with each team scoring 36 points. Loyola improved to 17-0 overall, 7-0 in conference play.
In Ronan, Class B Bigfork outlasted Class A Ronan in the fourth quarter to pick up a 51-42 win. Tied at halftime and with the Valkyries leading by one after three, Ashton McAnnaly scored six of her 11 points in the fourth quarter. Ansleigh Edgerton led Bigfork with 23 points. Jaylea Lunceford scored 19 to lead the Maidens. The Valkyries improved to 10-6, while the Maidens dropped to 10-6.
In Helena, Class AA No. 1 Helena Capital pulled away from Big Sky in the second half to secure a 45-19 win in Western AA action to rebound from their first loss of the season. Montana Lady Griz commit Dani Bartsch and Boise State volleyball commit Paige Bartsch combined for 30 of the Bruins' 45 points. Corbyn Sandau led the Eagles with seven points.