Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team finishes with perfect record, title share

It wasn't the storybook ending the Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team had in mind, but it was the next best thing.
The Breakers used a smothering press defense to whip Shelby, 46-21, in the semifinal round of the State B tournament Friday in Butte. With the win, and the announcement that the event was canceled, Loyola finished with a 25-0 record and a share of the title with the team they were slated to play in Saturday's final, Forsyth.
The Breakers turned in a defensive masterpiece in their finale. The Lady Coyotes managed just eight points in the first half and finished with 23 turnovers.
"We decided to get up and put a little more ball pressure on today and they didn't really get into a lot of good sets," Loyola coach Travis Walker said. "They have talented posts and one real good shooter who can shoot threes, so we thought as long we can control the pace we have a good chance."
Senior Syd Koppang paced the Breakers in scoring with 15 points, followed by Sam Clevenger with nine, Natalie Clevenger eight and Lani Walker seven. Walker had a game-high four steals.
You have free articles remaining.
"I like how unselfish of a group of girls we have and how they all believed in each other," coach Walker said. "No matter where we're at in any game this whole season, the moment was not too big for them."
Loyola benefited from the return of Lani Walker at the guard position for tourney time. She sat out with a knee injury for three weeks at the end of the regular season. To her credit, she shook off the rust nicely.
"We were very patient while we waited with her because we didn't want to push too hard too soon," Walker said. "She's done a good job seeing the floor, hitting passes and hitting shots for us."
To their credit, Koppang and the Breakers played masterfully in a surreal situation, wondering when officials would pull the plug on the tourney.
“There were a few rumors going around of maybe it being canceled and such," Koppang said of the mood going into Friday's game. "We knew that maybe this could be our last game if everything went the way it went, but we’re happy that we got one more and we’re excited.”
Forsyth, the No. 3 seed out of the South divisional, completed its unlikely run to the finals with a 46-30 win over the South's second seed, Big Timber, in a semifinal Friday night. Lindey Hein led the Lady Dogies (22-4) with 24 points. Teammate Roxanne Keefer came close to posting a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Malta 48, Bigfork 43
The Vals saw their season come to an end in loser-out action. Ansleigh Edgerton was the only Bigfork player to score in double figures with 17 points.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 14 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.