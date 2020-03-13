Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team finishes with perfect record, title share

Loyola benefited from the return of Lani Walker at the guard position for tourney time. She sat out with a knee injury for three weeks at the end of the regular season. To her credit, she shook off the rust nicely.

"We were very patient while we waited with her because we didn't want to push too hard too soon," Walker said. "She's done a good job seeing the floor, hitting passes and hitting shots for us."

To their credit, Koppang and the Breakers played masterfully in a surreal situation, wondering when officials would pull the plug on the tourney.

“There were a few rumors going around of maybe it being canceled and such," Koppang said of the mood going into Friday's game. "We knew that maybe this could be our last game if everything went the way it went, but we’re happy that we got one more and we’re excited.”

Forsyth, the No. 3 seed out of the South divisional, completed its unlikely run to the finals with a 46-30 win over the South's second seed, Big Timber, in a semifinal Friday night. Lindey Hein led the Lady Dogies (22-4) with 24 points. Teammate Roxanne Keefer came close to posting a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Malta 48, Bigfork 43

The Vals saw their season come to an end in loser-out action. Ansleigh Edgerton was the only Bigfork player to score in double figures with 17 points.

