Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team finishes with perfect record, title share
STATE B GIRLS BASKETBALL

Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team finishes with perfect record, title share

Loyola cheers.jpg

Loyola Sacred Heart coach Travis Walker celebrates a score against Shelby during the State B girls semifinals on Friday at the Butte Civic Center. The Breakers won the game, 46-21. 

 LUKE SHELTON, 406mtsports.com

It wasn't the storybook ending the Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team had in mind, but it was the next best thing.

The Breakers used a smothering press defense to whip Shelby, 46-21, in the semifinal round of the State B tournament Friday in Butte. With the win, and the announcement that the event was canceled, Loyola finished with a 25-0 record and a share of the title with the team they were slated to play in Saturday's final, Forsyth.

The Breakers turned in a defensive masterpiece in their finale. The Lady Coyotes managed just eight points in the first half and finished with 23 turnovers.

"We decided to get up and put a little more ball pressure on today and they didn't really get into a lot of good sets," Loyola coach Travis Walker said. "They have talented posts and one real good shooter who can shoot threes, so we thought as long we can control the pace we have a good chance."

Senior Syd Koppang paced the Breakers in scoring with 15 points, followed by Sam Clevenger with nine, Natalie Clevenger eight and Lani Walker seven. Walker had a game-high four steals.

"I like how unselfish of a group of girls we have and how they all believed in each other," coach Walker said. "No matter where we're at in any game this whole season, the moment was not too big for them."

Loyola benefited from the return of Lani Walker at the guard position for tourney time. She sat out with a knee injury for three weeks at the end of the regular season. To her credit, she shook off the rust nicely.

"We were very patient while we waited with her because we didn't want to push too hard too soon," Walker said. "She's done a good job seeing the floor, hitting passes and hitting shots for us."

To their credit, Koppang and the Breakers played masterfully in a surreal situation, wondering when officials would pull the plug on the tourney.

“There were a few rumors going around of maybe it being canceled and such," Koppang said of the mood going into Friday's game. "We knew that maybe this could be our last game if everything went the way it went, but we’re happy that we got one more and we’re excited.”

Forsyth, the No. 3 seed out of the South divisional, completed its unlikely run to the finals with a 46-30 win over the South's second seed, Big Timber, in a semifinal Friday night. Lindey Hein led the Lady Dogies (22-4) with 24 points. Teammate Roxanne Keefer came close to posting a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Malta 48, Bigfork 43

The Vals saw their season come to an end in loser-out action. Ansleigh Edgerton was the only Bigfork player to score in double figures with 17 points.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 14 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Results

At Butte (Civic Center, Butte High)

Thursday

Shelby 40, Colstrip 35

Loyola Sacred Heart 56, Harlem 51

Forsyth 45, Malta 43

Big Timber 47, Bigfork 35

Friday

Harlem 68, Colstrip 47, loser out

Malta 48, Bigfork 43, loser out

Loyola 46, Shelby 21, semifinal

Forsyth 46, Big Timber 30, semifinal

- - -

Box scores

Loyola Sacred Heart 46, Shelby 21

Loyola;14;12;11;9;—;46

Shelby;3;5;11;2;—;21

Loyola: Sam Clevenger 9, Laney Denning 2, Lani Walker 7, Syd Koppang 15, Kelsey Esh 3, Evelyn Demblans-Dechans 2, Natalie Clevenger 8.

Shelby: Bailey Johnson 4, Brielle Aklestad 2, Maddison Underal 5, Brogan McAllister 7, Brook Luly 3.

Forsyth 46, Big Timber 30

Forsyth;10;13;12;11;—;46

Big Timber;2;8;12;8;—;30

Forsyth: Lindey Hein 24, Roxanne Keefer 9, Jordan Cookman 7, Haley Vance 4, Shay Donley 2.

Big Timber: Emily Cooley 11, Hailee Brandon 8, Bailey Finn 6, Alyssa Boshart 3, Lauren Niebur 2.

Malta 48, Bigfork 43 

Bigfork;8;11;16;8;—;43

Malta;13;13;12;10;—;48 

Bigfork: Ansleigh Edgerton 17; Emma Berreth 7; Audrey Buenz 4; Ashton McAnnaly 4; Madison Chappius 4; Scout Nadeau 4; Isabella Santistevan 3.

Malta: Kylee Nelson 11; Kelbe Denham 9; Allie Kunze 7; Carly Garfield 6; Kylie Hunter 6; Justine Lamb 6; Maddie Williamson 2; Sidney Meeks 1.

