Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team punches ticket into State B championship

The Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team is on the brink of its first state title in 14 years.
The unbeaten Breakers used a smothering press defense to deny Shelby, 46-21, in the semifinal round of the State B tournament Friday in Butte. The Lady Coyotes managed just eight points in the first half and finished with 23 turnovers.
"We decided to get up and put a little more ball pressure on today and they didn't really get into a lot of good sets," said Loyola coach Travis Walker, whose team will play Forsyth in the title game Saturday at 6:30 p.m. "They have talented posts and one real good shooter who can shoot threes, so we thought as long we can control the pace we have a good chance."
Senior Syd Koppang paced the Breakers (25-0) in scoring with 15 points, followed by Sam Clevenger with nine, Natalie Clevenger eight and Lani Walker seven. Walker had a game-high four steals.
"I like how unselfish of a group of girls we have and how they all believe in each other," coach Walker said. "No matter where we are at in any game this whole season, the moment has not been too big for them."
You have free articles remaining.
Loyola has benefited from the return of Lani Walker at the guard position. She sat out with a knee injury for three weeks at the end of the regular season. To her credit, she has shaken off the rust nicely.
"We were very patient while we waited with her because we didn't want to push too hard too soon," Walker said. "She's done a good job seeing floor, hitting passes and hitting shots for us."
It seems the only thing that can derail the Breakers now is the coronavirus, which hangs over all the state basketball tournaments like a dark cloud. At press time there was no indication the final day of the tourney would be canceled.
"The girls know that when we're able to play, that's one more chance to get out there as a group," coach Walker said. "That's all we talked about — focus in and do your job and we'll take care of tomorrow when it gets here."
Forsyth, the No. 3 seed out of the South divisional, completed its unlikely run to the finals with a 46-30 win over the South's second seed, Big Timber, in a semifinal Friday night. Lindey Hein led the Lady Dogies (22-4) with 24 points. Teammate Roxanne Keefer came close to posting a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Malta 48, Bigfork 43
The Vals saw their season come to an end in loser-out action. Ansleigh Edgerton was the only Bigfork player to score in double figures with 17 points.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 14 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.