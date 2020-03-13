Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team punches ticket into State B championship

The Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team is on the brink of its first state title in 14 years.

The unbeaten Breakers used a smothering press defense to deny Shelby, 46-21, in the semifinal round of the State B tournament Friday in Butte. The Lady Coyotes managed just eight points in the first half and finished with 23 turnovers.

"We decided to get up and put a little more ball pressure on today and they didn't really get into a lot of good sets," said Loyola coach Travis Walker, whose team will play Forsyth in the title game Saturday at 6:30 p.m. "They have talented posts and one real good shooter who can shoot threes, so we thought as long we can control the pace we have a good chance."

Senior Syd Koppang paced the Breakers (25-0) in scoring with 15 points, followed by Sam Clevenger with nine, Natalie Clevenger eight and Lani Walker seven. Walker had a game-high four steals.

"I like how unselfish of a group of girls we have and how they all believe in each other," coach Walker said. "No matter where we are at in any game this whole season, the moment has not been too big for them."

