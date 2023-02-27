The Loyola Sacred Heart girls basketball team is heading to the Class B state basketball tournament for the first time since 2021 and the fourth time in five seasons.

The Breakers clinched the second of two berths from the Western B divisional with a 59-52 road win over Anaconda in a challenge game on Monday. Gio Horner led them with 21 points, Drew Lamb added 14, Ora Lindauer chipped in 11 and Charlotte Cummings had eight.

The Breakers finished the season series against conference foe Anaconda 2-2. They previously won 56-48 on Feb. 18 in the District 6-B championship game after losing 72-57 on Jan. 5 and 62-52 on Feb. 11 in both regular-season matchups.

The Bigfork boys are heading to state for the second year in a row by winning the Western B divisional challenge game 49-47 against St. Ignatius on Monday at Ronan. Bigfork’s Isak Epperly scored a twisting, turning layup between two defenders in the closing seconds to break a 47-47 tie and finish with 10 points. Nick Walker led the Vikings with 12 points, Wyatt Johnson added 11 and Bryce Gilliard had nine.

Cederick McDonald led St. Ignatius with 17 points and Zoran LaFrombois was right behind with 16. It was a closer contest than their two regular-season meetings: 71-34 and 63-30 wins for Bigfork. The Bulldogs were seeking their first trip to state since 2006.

The Loyola Sacred Heart boys won the Western B divisional on Saturday in Anaconda to clinch a No. 1 seed in the Class B state tournament March 9-11 in Great Falls. The Bigfork girls captured the Western B divisional title to earn a No. 1 seed in the Class B state tournament.

The Columbia Falls boys and girls basketball teams will attempt to earn the final qualifying spots for the Class A state tournaments this weekend. The teams will compete in neutral site play-in games on Saturday at Butte Civic Center, according to Columbia Falls athletic director Troy Bowman. The girls are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. and the boys at 2:30 p.m.

The girls, who finished fifth at the Western A divisional last weekend in Ronan, will take on Laurel, which took fourth at the Eastern A divisional. Columbia Falls is 12-8 and Laurel is 16-6. They haven’t played each other this year.

The boys, who placed fifth at the Western A divisional, will face Havre, which ended up fourth at the Eastern A divisional. Columbia Falls is 16-4 while Havre is 14-8. They haven’t faced each other this season.

The winner of each play-in game will take the East No. 4 seed in the state bracket and will face the West No. 1 seed in its first game at the tournament, which runs March 9-11 in Bozeman. The play-in games are contested because of unbalanced divisionals, with the Western A having 13 teams and the Eastern A having 10 teams.

The top four seeds from the Western A divisional and the top three seeds from the Eastern A divisional automatically advanced to state. Among area girls teams, Frenchtown is a No. 1 seed and Hamilton is a No. 2 seed. Among area boys teams, Frenchtown is a No. 2 seed and Hamilton is a No. 4 seed.

The Western AA boys and girls divisionals will take place from Thursday through Saturday at Kalispell Flathead. The top four teams from both the Western AA and Eastern AA divisionals will qualify for the Class AA state tournament March 9-11 in Butte.

No area teams qualified for the Class C state tournament in Billings while competing in the Western divisional this past weekend in Butte.