Missoula Hellgate's Alex Covill corrals honor from Missoulian/Republic Services

Alex Covill has been a big presence for Missoula Hellgate’s girls basketball team.

The 6-foot-6 junior center brings rare height to the Montana high school scene, dominating down low for a Knights team that finished as the State AA runner-up. She earned all-state honors even while buying into the team-first, no-stars system, and her play throughout the season led her to be the girls basketball player of the year by the Missoulian/Republic Services.

“She’s so coachable, so willing to fit into the system,” said Rob Henthorn, who coached her the past three seasons at Hellgate. “She came into an awesome group to play with. They had great leadership and motivation. I think having Alex it just made everybody get better.”

Covill repeated as a first-team all-state player and made the State AA all-tournament team as Hellgate finished as the state runner-up for the second consecutive season. She was a second-team all-conference player as a freshman when the Knights lost in the state semifinals.

Covill was also the Western AA defensive player of the year this winter as a rim protector and rebounder with the ability to alter shots. She led Class AA with three blocks per game and ranked 24th with five rebounds per game during 16 regular-season games.

“She was the leading shot blocker, and that’s what I would say stands out,” Henthorn said. “She was playing with a purpose. It took a lot of time and effort. I think she’s going to continue to work hard and become a great basketball player at the next level. She’s a true team player.”

Covill excelled on offense even while dealing with double teams. During the regular season, she led the state in points per field goal attempts (1.79) and field goal percentage (.729).

Becoming more aggressive and assertive, Covill ranked second in field goals made per game (5.37) and fifth in points per game (13.2). She also knocked down her free throws, ranking 11th in free throw percentage (70.9) and 14th in free throws made per game (2.44).

“She showed growth and maturity,” Henthorn said. “I think she has a better understanding of the game, the physicality, the conditioning, what’s going to turn a good player into a great player, learning how to post up and be big. She would take what we worked on in practice and apply it to the game.”

Covill has said she’s talked with or received offers from Pac-12, Big Ten and Mountain West teams. She’s the daughter of Nathan Covill, who played for the Montana Grizzlies basketball team, and Angella (Bieber) Covill, who played for the Montana Lady Griz basketball team.

She’s playing club basketball for the Northwest Blazers, based out of Spokane.

“She’s really taken advantage of the offseason,” Henthorn said. “We always would say it’s a difference maker because you get really good at basketball during that. I think the biggest thing is her work ethic and willingness to prepare outside of practice. I think that she has competitive genes too. It helps to have a mom and dad that played the game.”

