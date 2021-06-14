Missoula Hellgate's Bailee Sayler does a bit of everything on way to honor from Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate junior Bailee Sayler brings so many skills to the basketball court that some of them were bound to translate to the tennis court.
Sayler made it to the semifinals of the State AA girls tennis doubles tournament and ended up placing sixth as part of Hellgate’s No. 3 doubles team with senior Mackayla Kennedy-Harris. It was an impressive showing given that it was her first year playing tennis, sponging up every morsel she could from longtime tennis coach Brian Hanford.
“Bailee just has things you can’t teach,” he said. “You can’t teach her first step; she’s quicker and faster than anyone else on the court and most of the athletes I’ve taught in 25 years. She has a good sense of how to hunt the ball. It was obvious who the best athlete on the court was when she was playing. She also knows how to compete and not get too up or too down and stay in the moment, which she learned from the basketball court.”
Basketball is Sayler’s top sport and where her future lies on the college level if she wants to pursue it. She earned her second consecutive all-state honor and third straight all-conference honor while leading Hellgate to its first State AA title game in 18 years. Her play led her to being named the Missoulian’s girls basketball player of the year.
Sayler’s success on the hardwood came even as her role changed. No longer was she bringing the ball up the court as much. She was playing in the post more often with her unique blend of size, shooting and agility.
Sayler finished 13th in Class AA with 10.2 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 72.7% on free throws. The scoring average was a drop-off from her sophomore season, but it was offset by an increase in assists to 2.6 per game, the 10th-best average in the state. She added 5.4 rebounds and 0.4 blocks on average, both 22nd in the state.
“Bailee will play whatever role we ask her to play,” Hellgate basketball coach Rob Henthorn said. “She’s just an exceptional all-around basketball player. Smart, savvy, makes her teammates better. She’s just so coachable, so easy going and will do whatever we ask.”
Sayler led the Knights with 12 points and seven rebounds in the low-scoring state title game, a 33-31 loss to Helena Capital. Her 3-point attempt at the buzzer went off the front of the rim.
The Knights had finished in third place during Sayler’s freshman season and lost in the semifinals with a chance to earn their way to another third-place finish before the pandemic canceled the rest of the tournament her sophomore year.
Hellgate should be the favorites heading into the 2021-22 season as it brings back its entire starting lineup. If the Knights can win state for their first title since 1994, Sayler should be a key reason why.
“We’ve been doing open gyms, and she looks good. I think she’s in store for a breakout year,” Henthorn said. “She’s already talking with Carroll and Tech and Western, but what she can do is work harder to get to that next level if she wants to go higher.”