Missoula Hellgate's Bailee Sayler does a bit of everything on way to honor from Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate junior Bailee Sayler brings so many skills to the basketball court that some of them were bound to translate to the tennis court.

Sayler made it to the semifinals of the State AA girls tennis doubles tournament and ended up placing sixth as part of Hellgate’s No. 3 doubles team with senior Mackayla Kennedy-Harris. It was an impressive showing given that it was her first year playing tennis, sponging up every morsel she could from longtime tennis coach Brian Hanford.

“Bailee just has things you can’t teach,” he said. “You can’t teach her first step; she’s quicker and faster than anyone else on the court and most of the athletes I’ve taught in 25 years. She has a good sense of how to hunt the ball. It was obvious who the best athlete on the court was when she was playing. She also knows how to compete and not get too up or too down and stay in the moment, which she learned from the basketball court.”

Basketball is Sayler’s top sport and where her future lies on the college level if she wants to pursue it. She earned her second consecutive all-state honor and third straight all-conference honor while leading Hellgate to its first State AA title game in 18 years. Her play led her to being named the Missoulian’s girls basketball player of the year.