Missoula Sentinel's Lexi Deden is girls basketball athlete of the year for Missoulian/Republic Services

"That was so much fun. We won the divisional tournament," Deden said. "We always say we won on the wrong weekend. But that was probably the best time."

Sentinel fell in the state championship to Helena High the next week in the Class AA girls title game.

At Sentinel, Deden made an immediate impact on the court. With good size, strength and agility, she was a key fixture on both ends of the floor for the Spartans.

Her tenacity and dedication were obvious as she battled injuries throughout her career. Deden started every basketball game she played in while donning the Sentinel uniform.

Deden finished the 2019-20 regular season averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. She scored over 1000 points in her four-year varsity career while shooting north of 41% from the field.

Deden got the chance to play for her aunt, Karen Deden, a former University of Washington star. Family is important to Deden and said she would not be where she was without her mom, Dawn, and father Mike.

Deden's mother was also a standout player in Missoula for the Montana women's basketball team.