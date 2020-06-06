Missoula Sentinel's Lexi Deden is girls basketball athlete of the year for Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — Right now, Lexi Deden is just trying to get some basketball in wherever she can.
There's a hoop right outside her house, just on her driveway that the family has used for years. Now it's become a training ground for her as the Missoula Sentinel grad prepares to play for the Montana State women's basketball team.
With indoor basketball courts closed, Deden has taken to dragging her brother and a few friends to get some workouts in. Bobcat head coach Tricia Binford has her players set to report on June 23.
Deden cannot wait.
"We're getting into the dorms, finally, with all this COVID stuff, they just finalized that. We're gonna do all this summer stuff and I'm excited to play more basketball and get on the court again," Deden said. "I've been missing it since all the gyms are closed.
"Definitely will not take that for granted anymore."
A 6-foot-1 post, Deden was named all-state twice during her career and all-conference during back-to-back state championship appearances her freshman and sophomore year.
Sentinel made the state tournament three total times during her career, often running into tough Helena High teams led by Jamie Pickens. Finally getting past the Bengals in the 2018 Western AA Divisional Championship in double overtime was the highlight of her prep career, she said.
"That was so much fun. We won the divisional tournament," Deden said. "We always say we won on the wrong weekend. But that was probably the best time."
Sentinel fell in the state championship to Helena High the next week in the Class AA girls title game.
At Sentinel, Deden made an immediate impact on the court. With good size, strength and agility, she was a key fixture on both ends of the floor for the Spartans.
Her tenacity and dedication were obvious as she battled injuries throughout her career. Deden started every basketball game she played in while donning the Sentinel uniform.
Deden finished the 2019-20 regular season averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. She scored over 1000 points in her four-year varsity career while shooting north of 41% from the field.
Deden got the chance to play for her aunt, Karen Deden, a former University of Washington star. Family is important to Deden and said she would not be where she was without her mom, Dawn, and father Mike.
Deden's mother was also a standout player in Missoula for the Montana women's basketball team.
"Definitely going into Sentinel, we had a big legacy. We tried to live it up and I tried to live it up my entire career," Deden said. "We've definitely do that this last year. It's been so much fun with those girls, just the bus trips and practice and all the quirky things we do as a team.
"It's definitely been fun these last couple years at Sentinel. I'm gonna miss it so much ... In the end it was definitely for the best. I had the best career I could at Sentinel and I wouldn't trade it for anything."
